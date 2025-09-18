Fund Trading Ultimate

🚀 Fund Trading Ultimate MT5 - Expert Advisor

Elevate your trading experience with Fund Trading Ultimate MT5!
A powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders of all levels 🎯
Optimized for MetaTrader 5, combining efficient strategies with robust risk management ✅

📊 Usage Details

  • 💱 Main Currency Pair: EUR/USD or USD/JPY

  • ⏱️ Timeframe: M15

  • 📉 Starting Lot Size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)

  • 🏆 Prop Firm Compatible: Proven performance on Prop Firm accounts

🏦 Recommended Brokers

  • Works with standard GMT brokers such as IC Markets, Tickmill

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher (can be adjusted for lower leverage)

⚙️ Installation & Recommendations

1️⃣ Attach the EA to the EUR/USD or USD/JPY M15 chart
2️⃣ Highly recommended to use a VPS server for optimal results
3️⃣ 📥 Download the set file (.set) [(click)]

📈 Indicators Used

  • 📊 EMA9/21

  • 📈 RSI(14)

  • 📉 ADX(14)

  • 🔄 Stochastic (20,80)

🟢 Entry Conditions

  • BUY: EMA9 crosses above EMA21 + RSI > 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses up from oversold

  • SELL: EMA9 crosses below EMA21 + RSI < 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses down from overbought

  • ✅ Confirm with candlestick patterns (e.g., Bullish Engulfing, Breakout)

🌟 Key Features

  • 🛡️ Always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • 📅 Built-in daily order open/close system

🔐 Risk Management

🔹 Standard

  • ⛔ SL = 20 pips / 🎯 TP = configurable RR

  • ⚖️ Risk = Max 1% per trade

  • 📉 Lot size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)

  • 🕑 Max 1–2 trades per day

🔹 Prop Firm

  • 💰 Lot 0.5 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:Max (Fast BOGO)

  • 💰 Lot 0.5 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2 (Fast)

  • 💰 Lot 0.15 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)

  • 💰 Lot 0.15 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)

📝 Notes

  • 🧪 Test on a demo account before live trading

  • 📊 Results may vary depending on market conditions and EA settings

🎉 Download Fund Trading Ultimate MT5 today
and start trading like a pro! 🚀

Altri dall'autore
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilità
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel EA Close All Set TPSL All MT5 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT4 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel   – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders   – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilità
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
MA Gold Happy
Thannawut Khankhat
Experts
MA Gold Happy – Automated Gold Trading EA (XAUUSD M30) MA Gold Happy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . It captures short-to-medium term trends using a 3 EMA system  combined with Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop for high winrate and easy risk management. This EA is suitable for both professional traders and beginners who want fully automated trading on MT4 without constant monitoring. - Download set file , [ Click ] REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql
Telegram Alert With Emoji MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilità
Telegram Alert With Emoji Description and User Manual EA Description Purpose:The Telegram Alert With Emoji sends real-time trading notifications to a Telegram chat or group for all trading activities in MT4, including new Positions (BUY/SELL), Pending Orders (BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP), Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) triggers, and closed Positions with profit/loss details. It includes a Rainbow Display on the chart and uses Global Variables to prevent duplicate notifications. [
Telegram Alert With Emoji
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilità
Telegram Alert With Emoji Description and User Manual EA Description Purpose:The Telegram Alert With Emoji sends real-time trading notifications to a Telegram chat or group for all trading activities in MT5, including new Positions (BUY/SELL), Pending Orders (BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP), Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) triggers, and closed Positions with profit/loss details. It includes a Rainbow Display on the chart and uses Global Variables to prevent duplicate notifications. [
