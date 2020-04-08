Elevate your trading experience with Fund Trading Ultimate MT5!

A powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders of all levels 🎯

Optimized for MetaTrader 5, combining efficient strategies with robust risk management ✅

📊 Usage Details

💱 Main Currency Pair : EUR/USD or USD/JPY

⏱️ Timeframe : M15

📉 Starting Lot Size : 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)

🏆 Prop Firm Compatible: Proven performance on Prop Firm accounts

🏦 Recommended Brokers

Works with standard GMT brokers such as IC Markets, Tickmill

⚡ Leverage: 1:100 or higher (can be adjusted for lower leverage)

⚙️ Installation & Recommendations

1️⃣ Attach the EA to the EUR/USD or USD/JPY M15 chart

2️⃣ Highly recommended to use a VPS server for optimal results

3️⃣ 📥 Download the set file (.set) [(click)]

📈 Indicators Used

📊 EMA9/21

📈 RSI(14)

📉 ADX(14)

🔄 Stochastic (20,80)

🟢 Entry Conditions

BUY : EMA9 crosses above EMA21 + RSI > 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses up from oversold

SELL : EMA9 crosses below EMA21 + RSI < 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses down from overbought

✅ Confirm with candlestick patterns (e.g., Bullish Engulfing, Breakout)

🌟 Key Features

🛡️ Always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit

📅 Built-in daily order open/close system

🔐 Risk Management

🔹 Standard

⛔ SL = 20 pips / 🎯 TP = configurable RR

⚖️ Risk = Max 1% per trade

📉 Lot size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)

🕑 Max 1–2 trades per day

🔹 Prop Firm

💰 Lot 0.5 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:Max (Fast BOGO)

💰 Lot 0.5 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2 (Fast)

💰 Lot 0.15 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)

💰 Lot 0.15 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)

📝 Notes

🧪 Test on a demo account before live trading

📊 Results may vary depending on market conditions and EA settings

🎉 Download Fund Trading Ultimate MT5 today

and start trading like a pro! 🚀