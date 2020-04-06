Fund Trading Ultimate

🚀 Fund Trading Ultimate MT5 - Expert Advisor

Elevate your trading experience with Fund Trading Ultimate MT5!
A powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders of all levels 🎯
Optimized for MetaTrader 5, combining efficient strategies with robust risk management ✅

📊 Usage Details

  • 💱 Main Currency Pair: EUR/USD or USD/JPY

  • ⏱️ Timeframe: M15

  • 📉 Starting Lot Size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)

  • 🏆 Prop Firm Compatible: Proven performance on Prop Firm accounts

🏦 Recommended Brokers

  • Works with standard GMT brokers such as IC Markets, Tickmill

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher (can be adjusted for lower leverage)

⚙️ Installation & Recommendations

1️⃣ Attach the EA to the EUR/USD or USD/JPY M15 chart
2️⃣ Highly recommended to use a VPS server for optimal results
3️⃣ 📥 Download the set file (.set) [(click)]

📈 Indicators Used

  • 📊 EMA9/21

  • 📈 RSI(14)

  • 📉 ADX(14)

  • 🔄 Stochastic (20,80)

🟢 Entry Conditions

  • BUY: EMA9 crosses above EMA21 + RSI > 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses up from oversold

  • SELL: EMA9 crosses below EMA21 + RSI < 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses down from overbought

  • ✅ Confirm with candlestick patterns (e.g., Bullish Engulfing, Breakout)

🌟 Key Features

  • 🛡️ Always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • 📅 Built-in daily order open/close system

🔐 Risk Management

🔹 Standard

  • ⛔ SL = 20 pips / 🎯 TP = configurable RR

  • ⚖️ Risk = Max 1% per trade

  • 📉 Lot size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)

  • 🕑 Max 1–2 trades per day

🔹 Prop Firm

  • 💰 Lot 0.5 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:Max (Fast BOGO)

  • 💰 Lot 0.5 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2 (Fast)

  • 💰 Lot 0.15 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)

  • 💰 Lot 0.15 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)

📝 Notes

  • 🧪 Test on a demo account before live trading

  • 📊 Results may vary depending on market conditions and EA settings

🎉 Download Fund Trading Ultimate MT5 today
and start trading like a pro! 🚀

