Buy n Sell Indicator

Buy n Sell Arrows with Trailing Stop – Traderlinkz

✅ Set File Provided on Request

Turn market noise into clear Buy/Sell signals.

A precision trading tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines clean entry signals with a dynamic trailing stop.

Best results are achieved on the 5-minute timeframe, making it ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.

Especially effective for Gold (XAUUSD) and optimized for metals, cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, commodities, and global indices.

👉 Ask the seller for the ready-made set file to save time on configuration.

Key Features

Clear Buy & Sell Arrows – Instantly identify potential entry points with high-visibility up and down arrows.

Dynamic Trailing Stop – A built-in stop line that adjusts automatically, helping traders lock in profits and limit losses.

Customizable Sensitivity – Fine-tune the responsiveness of the signals to match your trading style.

Timeframe Flexibility – Works on all MT5 timeframes, with 5 minutes and 2 Hours are the recommended setting .

Adjustable Signal Placement – Control arrow offset distance from candles for a cleaner chart appearance.

Simple & Lightweight – Runs efficiently without slowing down your platform.

Salient Advantages

No Repainting – Signals remain fixed once generated.

Multi-Asset Support – Effective on: Metals : Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Platinum, Palladium Cryptocurrencies : Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), Litecoin, Ripple Indices : S&P 500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Nikkei, CAC 40 Forex Pairs : Majors, minors, and exotics Commodities : Oil (WTI/Brent), Natural Gas, Copper

Works in All Market Conditions – Trending and ranging environments.

Best for Volatile Assets – Shows strong performance during London and New York sessions.

Scalper-Friendly – Optimized for M5 trading but adaptable to higher timeframes.

Risk Management Built-In – Trailing stop guidance supports disciplined trading.

Set File on Request – Contact the seller to receive optimized parameters.

FAQ

Q1: Does this indicator repaint?

No. Once a signal is generated, it remains fixed.

Q2: What timeframe works best?

The 5-minute (M5) chart is recommended for best performance, but it also adapts to higher timeframes.

Q3: Can I use it on Gold (XAUUSD)?

Yes. The indicator is highly effective on Gold and other metals, plus cryptos, indices, forex pairs, and commodities.

Q4: Does it work on all brokers?

Yes. It works with ECN, STP, and standard brokers as long as they support MetaTrader 5. 👉 Ask the seller for the set file to get optimized parameters for your broker conditions.

Q5: Is it beginner-friendly?

Absolutely. The arrows are easy to follow, and you can request the seller’s set file for optimized settings.

Q6: Can I use it for scalping?

Yes. It’s optimized for scalping on M5, H2 charts, especially during high-volatility sessions.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice. It should be used as part of a complete trading strategy with proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before applying to live trading.