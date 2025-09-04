Buy n Sell Indicator

Buy n Sell Arrows with Trailing Stop – Traderlinkz

✅ Set File Provided on Request
Turn market noise into clear Buy/Sell signals.
A precision trading tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines clean entry signals with a dynamic trailing stop.

Best results are achieved on the 5-minute timeframe, making it ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.
Especially effective for Gold (XAUUSD) and optimized for metals, cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, commodities, and global indices.

👉 Ask the seller for the ready-made set file to save time on configuration.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy & Sell Arrows – Instantly identify potential entry points with high-visibility up and down arrows.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – A built-in stop line that adjusts automatically, helping traders lock in profits and limit losses.

  • Customizable Sensitivity – Fine-tune the responsiveness of the signals to match your trading style.

  • Timeframe Flexibility – Works on all MT5 timeframes, with 5 minutes and 2 Hours are the recommended setting.

  • Adjustable Signal Placement – Control arrow offset distance from candles for a cleaner chart appearance.

  • Simple & Lightweight – Runs efficiently without slowing down your platform.

Salient Advantages

  • No Repainting – Signals remain fixed once generated.

  • Multi-Asset Support – Effective on:

    • Metals: Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Platinum, Palladium

    • Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), Litecoin, Ripple

    • Indices: S&P 500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Nikkei, CAC 40

    • Forex Pairs: Majors, minors, and exotics

    • Commodities: Oil (WTI/Brent), Natural Gas, Copper

  • Works in All Market Conditions – Trending and ranging environments.

  • Best for Volatile Assets – Shows strong performance during London and New York sessions.

  • Scalper-Friendly – Optimized for M5 trading but adaptable to higher timeframes.

  • Risk Management Built-In – Trailing stop guidance supports disciplined trading.

  • Set File on Request – Contact the seller to receive optimized parameters.

FAQ

Q1: Does this indicator repaint?
No. Once a signal is generated, it remains fixed.

Q2: What timeframe works best?
The 5-minute (M5) chart is recommended for best performance, but it also adapts to higher timeframes.

Q3: Can I use it on Gold (XAUUSD)?
Yes. The indicator is highly effective on Gold and other metals, plus cryptos, indices, forex pairs, and commodities.

Q4: Does it work on all brokers?
Yes. It works with ECN, STP, and standard brokers as long as they support MetaTrader 5. 👉 Ask the seller for the set file to get optimized parameters for your broker conditions.

Q5: Is it beginner-friendly?
Absolutely. The arrows are easy to follow, and you can request the seller’s set file for optimized settings.

Q6: Can I use it for scalping?
Yes. It’s optimized for scalping on M5, H2 charts, especially during high-volatility sessions.

⚠️ Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice. It should be used as part of a complete trading strategy with proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before applying to live trading.

おすすめのプロダクト
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
インディケータ
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
インディケータ
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Rounded top or bottom MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of patterns #39 and #40 ("Rounding Tops" and "Rounding Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears  Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period   K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. Changes from 0 to 1 ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
インディケータ
ウェルカムプライス：35ドル ヘッドアンドショルダーパターン は、信頼性の高いパターン認識を求めるトレーダーに最適です。強気と弱気の両方のヘッドアンドショルダー形成を含み、フィボナッチレベル、ネックラインブレイク検出、早期予測技術が統合されています。テクニカル分析とチャート構造・トレンド反転の正確な識別を重視する方のための強力なMT5ツールです。 二重検出方法 方法1 - クラシックパターン検出 明確な構造ルールを使用して標準的なヘッドアンドショルダーパターン（通常型、逆型、非標準型）を検出します。 この方法が強調する点： 明確なネックラインブレイク 対称的なパターン形成 フィボナッチリトレースメントレベルに基づく即時反応ゾーン 方法2 - 予測的パターン検出 右肩が形成される前でも左肩と頭部を早期に識別する革新的なアプローチ。 予測三角形 を使用し、 Early_Quick_Pipsライン を描画 - より速いエントリーポイントと価格変動への準備時間を提供します。 この方法ではフィボナッチレベルが異なる方法で計算されます： 0.0%レベル は Early_Quick_Pips予測
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
インディケータ
指定した時間枠の高値と安値に基づいて、自動的にフィボナッチレベルをプロットします 複数のバー   を結合できます：例えば、10日間の高値と安値に基づいてフィボナッチを取得できます 私の   #1   ツール : 66以上の機能、このインジケーターを含む  |   ご質問はこちら  まで  |    MT4版 潜在的な反転レベルを確認するのに役立ちます； フィボナッチレベルで形成されるパターンはより強力になる傾向があります； 手動で   プロットする   時間を   大幅に   削減 ； 設定： 基準となる高値と安値を計算する時間枠 基準価格を計算する期間の数 現在（フローティング）のバーを含める/除外する 各レベルはカスタマイズ可能、または無効化可能（0に設定でオフ） レベルグループ全体を無効にすることも可能：メイン、上方拡張、下方拡張を個別に ラインの色、スタイル、太さ  レベルの価格を有効/無効にできます
CCI Signal For MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
5 (1)
インディケータ
CCI Signal   This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND". It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY. It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair. CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides p
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
インディケータ
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
インディケータ
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Neural Bar Impulse
Denys Babiak
インディケータ
Neural Bar Impulse is an indicator based on a neural network created and specially trained to predict the potential impulse of each next market bar. By bar impulse we mean the tendency of the market price to update the maximum or minimum of the bar relative to its opening price. We chose this particular feature of market bars because, based on our own research, we discovered an interesting feature of bar impulses to be harbingers of a change in price trend movements. The neural network we cre
Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
Pablo Daniel Palomino
インディケータ
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
インディケータ
ATrend: その仕組みと使い方 仕組み MT5プラットフォーム向けの「ATREND」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析手法の組み合わせを利用して、トレーダーに堅牢な買いと売りのシグナルを提供するように設計されています。このインジケーターは主に、ボラティリティ測定のために平均真の範囲（ATR）を活用し、潜在的な市場動向を特定するためのトレンド検出アルゴリズムを併用しています。 購入後にメッセージを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトが贈呈されます。 主な特徴: - ダイナミックなトレンド検出: インジケーターは市場トレンドを評価し、シグナルを適宜調整することで、トレーダーが優位な市場環境に合わせて戦略を立てるのを支援します。     - ボラティリティ測定: ATRを使用することで、インジケーターは最適なストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルを決定するために不可欠な市場ボラティリティを測定します。 - シグナルの視覚化: インジケーターは、チャート上に買いと売りのシグナルを視覚的に表示することで、トレーダーの意思決定を強化します。 操作手順 入力とセッティング - TimeF
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
インディケータ
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
インディケータ
123パターン は、最も人気のある強力で柔軟なチャートパターンの1つです。このパターンは、3つの価格ポイントで構成されています。ボトム、ピークまたはバレー、および38.2％〜71.8％のフィボナッチリトレースメントです。パターンは、価格が最後のピークまたは谷、インディケーターが矢印をプロットし、アラートを上昇させ、取引を行うことができる瞬間を超えたときに有効と見なされます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] クリアな取引シグナル カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します カスタマイズ可能なフィボナッチリトレースメントレベル 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します インジケーターを使用して、継続パターンまたは反転パターンを見つけることができます 再描画および非再描画ではありません 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 123パターン は、継続パターンまたは反転パターンとして現れます。物事を簡単にするために、このインジケーターを使用して、検索するパターンのタイプを選択できるため
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
インディケータ
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) このインジケーターは、W.D. Gann が提唱した「時間と価格のバランス」という概念を応用しています。 チャート上のスイングを検出し、 Quarter, Half, Full サイクルの時間間隔を将来に向けて投影し、垂直線で表示します。 このツールは、トレーダーがスイングの大きさと経過時間の関係を、MT5チャート上で直接研究できるよう設計されています。 機能 PivotDepth と最小スイングサイズに基づき、スイングの高値・安値を検出。 Quarter, Half, Full の調和的な時間間隔を投影。 計算されたサイクルポイントを示す垂直線を描画。 インジケーターを削除するまで、描画されたラインはチャート操作中も保持。 特徴 Quarter, Half, Full サイクルごとに独立した PivotDepth と MinSwingSize パラメータを設定可能。 新しいバー生成時、シンボル変更、タイムフレーム変更時に自動更新。 最大 5000 本の履歴バーを処理できる設計。 同じチャートに複数インスタンスを
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
インディケータ
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
インディケータ
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System MT5 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレ
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
インディケータ
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
インディケータ
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Gold 100 Pip Signals
Allen Mwaniki Mwangi
インディケータ
100PIPSsignals — 金（M1）向け高速EMAクロスオーバーシステム 1分足チャート上の金CFD向けに設計された軽量EMAクロスオーバーインジケーターです。低リスクのエントリーポイントを明確な矢印と金色の円でマークし、設定可能な最小pipターゲットで動きを検証し、アラート/通知を送信できます。 仕組み（シンプル） このインジケーターは、2つの指数移動平均線（高速EMAと中期EMA）を使用します。 高速EMAが中期EMAを上抜けると買いシグナルの矢印が表示され、下抜けると売りシグナルの矢印が表示されます。 次のバーの始値に金色の円が表示され、実際の推奨エントリー価格を示します。 このインジケーターは、エントリー後の価格変動をチェックすることで各シグナルを検証します。有効期間中に設定可能な最小pipターゲットに到達しないシグナルは削除されます。検証された取引は、チャート上にpipゲインとともに注釈が付けられます。 XAU（金）CFDの1分足で使用し、取引を行う前により長い時間足でシグナルを確認してシグナルを確認してください。 主な機能 金（CFD/金属）向けに設計さ
TPTSyncX
Arief
インディケータ
無料のAUXインジケーター、EAサポート、完全ガイドをご利用ください – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 トレンドを見極める。パターンを読む。エントリーのタイミングを掴む。 30秒以内の3ステップ！分析不要で簡単トレード — あなたのスマートアシスタントがワークフローを簡素化します チャートの過剰な情報にもう悩まされない。 スマートバイアス検出で自信を持ってトレード。 すべての通貨、暗号資産、株式、金属、指数、あらゆる時間足に対応。 クリックして実行するだけ — それだけで十分。 スピードと明快さを求める忙しいトレーダーに最適。 TPTSyncXは、 トレンド、パターン、 ローソク足のトリガー 分析を、洗練されたインテリジェントなビジュアルシステムとしてシームレスに統合する、強力なオールインワンMetaTrader 5インジケーターです。明確さ、正確さ、スピードを求めるトレーダー向けに設計されており、プライスアクション、構造的パターン、市場タイミングツールを組み合わせて、高確率のトレードセットアップを特定するのに役立ちます。 主な
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
インディケータ
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
インディケータ
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
インディケータ
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
インディケータ
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
インディケータ
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
インディケータ
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
インディケータ
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
インディケータ
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
インディケータ
Imbalance DOM Pro：注文帳の不均衡でトレードを強化 MT5で注文帳にアクセスできますか？トレードを新たなレベルに引き上げたいですか？ 注文フローを基に意思決定を行っているトレーダーであれば、Imbalance DOM Proはあなたの分析を変革します。スキャルパーや短期トレーダー向けに設計されたこのツールは、注文帳の不均衡を特定し、迅速かつ正確な取引のための貴重な機会を提供します。 小さな価格変動でのチャンスを捉える Imbalance DOM Proは、価格の小さな動きをキャッチしたいトレーダーに最適なツールです。高度な計算により、このインジケーターは注文帳の不均衡を解釈し、素早いエントリーとエグジットのための重要なインサイトを提供します。 重要：MT5で注文帳が利用できることを確認してください Imbalance DOM Proを使用する前に、あなたのブローカーがMT5で注文帳にアクセスできることを確認してください。このインジケーターはリアルタイムデータに依存しているため、MT5は注文帳の履歴を保存しません。そのため、Imbalance D
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
インディケータ
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
作者のその他のプロダクト
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信