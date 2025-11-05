HydraCore Trader
- Experts
- Aleksandr Smirnov
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Purpose. The EA trades intraday price fluctuations. The first order of a series is opened by RSI; additional entries are placed by a grid with controlled lot increase (martingale inside a single virtual series). Series exit is by target from BEP or by trailing stop.
All input names and on-chart messages are in English.
Key features
-
Optimized for XAUUSD; other symbols are possible with individual tuning.
-
Series exit modes: TP from BEP or Trailing SL.
-
SmartStep: adaptive step between adds based on series depth.
-
Margin check before sending an order and automatic lot reduction on broker “volume limit” refusals.
-
Hard cap for per-trade lot and a limit on the number of orders in a series.
-
Informative on-chart panel.
Risk management
-
DD-Guard: when equity drawdown reaches a set threshold, all positions by magic are closed and trading is paused for the specified time.
-
Hard per-trade lot cap, spread and stop-level checks.
-
Configurable limits for series depth and minimum time between adds.
Work modes
-
Low (Validation). Conservative profile: reduced volumes, early trailing, limited series depth, DD-Guard enabled. Intended for initial checks and cautious tests.
-
Normal. User-driven profile for practical work and full testing. Before using on a live account, optimize for your deposit and broker.
Recommended setup
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Base timeframe: M1–M5
-
Starting deposit (cent account): from 400 USD
-
Leverage: from 1:500
-
VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation
Quick start:
-
Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart.
-
By default, Run_Mode = Low (Validation). For testing and live use, switch to Run_Mode = Normal.
-
Review key parameters: Base_TF, Trailing_Enable, starting lot, series limits, and DD-Guard.
Important notes
-
The EA uses a martingale method inside a series. This increases risk and requires careful parameter control by the user.
-
Profit is not guaranteed. Results depend on market conditions, parameter settings, and quote quality.
-
Test and optimize with your broker before live trading.