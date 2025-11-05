HydraCore Trader

HydraCore Trader — XAUUSD advisor with controlled martingale

Purpose. The EA trades intraday price fluctuations. The first order of a series is opened by RSI; additional entries are placed by a grid with controlled lot increase (martingale inside a single virtual series). Series exit is by target from BEP or by trailing stop.

All input names and on-chart messages are in English.

Key features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD; other symbols are possible with individual tuning.

  • Series exit modes: TP from BEP or Trailing SL.

  • SmartStep: adaptive step between adds based on series depth.

  • Margin check before sending an order and automatic lot reduction on broker “volume limit” refusals.

  • Hard cap for per-trade lot and a limit on the number of orders in a series.

  • Informative on-chart panel.

Risk management

  • DD-Guard: when equity drawdown reaches a set threshold, all positions by magic are closed and trading is paused for the specified time.

  • Hard per-trade lot cap, spread and stop-level checks.

  • Configurable limits for series depth and minimum time between adds.

Work modes

  • Low (Validation). Conservative profile: reduced volumes, early trailing, limited series depth, DD-Guard enabled. Intended for initial checks and cautious tests.

  • Normal. User-driven profile for practical work and full testing. Before using on a live account, optimize for your deposit and broker.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Base timeframe: M1–M5

  • Starting deposit (cent account): from 400 USD

  • Leverage: from 1:500

  • VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation

Quick start:

  1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart.

  2. By default, Run_Mode = Low (Validation). For testing and live use, switch to Run_Mode = Normal.

  3. Review key parameters: Base_TF, Trailing_Enable, starting lot, series limits, and DD-Guard.

Important notes

  • The EA uses a martingale method inside a series. This increases risk and requires careful parameter control by the user.

  • Profit is not guaranteed. Results depend on market conditions, parameter settings, and quote quality.

  • Test and optimize with your broker before live trading.


