HydraCore Trader — XAUUSD advisor with controlled martingale

Purpose. The EA trades intraday price fluctuations. The first order of a series is opened by RSI; additional entries are placed by a grid with controlled lot increase (martingale inside a single virtual series). Series exit is by target from BEP or by trailing stop.

All input names and on-chart messages are in English.

Key features

Optimized for XAUUSD; other symbols are possible with individual tuning.

Series exit modes: TP from BEP or Trailing SL.

SmartStep: adaptive step between adds based on series depth.

Margin check before sending an order and automatic lot reduction on broker “volume limit” refusals.

Hard cap for per-trade lot and a limit on the number of orders in a series.

Informative on-chart panel.

Risk management

DD-Guard: when equity drawdown reaches a set threshold, all positions by magic are closed and trading is paused for the specified time.

Hard per-trade lot cap, spread and stop-level checks.

Configurable limits for series depth and minimum time between adds.

Work modes

Low (Validation). Conservative profile: reduced volumes, early trailing, limited series depth, DD-Guard enabled. Intended for initial checks and cautious tests.

Normal. User-driven profile for practical work and full testing. Before using on a live account, optimize for your deposit and broker.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Base timeframe: M1–M5

Starting deposit (cent account): from 400 USD

Leverage: from 1:500

VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation

Quick start:

Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart. By default, Run_Mode = Low (Validation). For testing and live use, switch to Run_Mode = Normal. Review key parameters: Base_TF, Trailing_Enable, starting lot, series limits, and DD-Guard.

Important notes