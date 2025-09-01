HydraCore Trader
- Experts
- Aleksandr Smirnov
- Version: 1.1
HydraCore Trader is a professional trading robot optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).
The algorithm is designed for 3-digit quotes, but it can be adapted for 2-digit brokers if properly configured and optimized.
⚙️ Key Features
-
Optimized for XAUUSD (3-digit quotes)
-
Adaptable to 2-digit brokers (requires settings and optimization)
-
Works on cent accounts — starting from $300, recommended from $1000
-
Stable series closure: TP or Trailing (Trailing is enabled by default)
-
Built-in risk management and Drawdown Guard (DD Guard)
✅ Advantages
-
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
-
Easy installation, runs 24/7 on VPS
-
Main instrument: Gold (XAUUSD); currency pairs are possible as an additional option. recommended broker Roboforex
-
Compatible with any broker (low spread recommended)
🔧 Recommendations
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (3-digit quotes)
-
Timeframe: M1 / M5
-
Deposit: from $300 (cent account)
-
Leverage: from 1:500
-
VPS: highly recommended
🧰 Operating Modes
-
Low (Validation) — default mode: reduced volumes, early trailing, limited number of orders, DD Guard enabled. Not recommended for tests or real trading.
-
Normal — main mode for real trading and testing.
🚀 Quick Start
-
Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart (M1/M5)
-
Base TF = 5 min ! Trailing_Enable True !
-
For live trading or testing, switch to Mode_Normal
⚠️ Important
Trading involves high risk. Profits are not guaranteed.
Results depend on market conditions and your settings.
Always test with your broker first — performance on 3-digit vs 2-digit quotes may differ significantly!