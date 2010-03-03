🐍 HydraCore Trader — Next-Generation Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

HydraCore Trader is a professional trading robot optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).

The algorithm is designed for 3-digit quotes, but it can be adapted for 2-digit brokers if properly configured and optimized.

⚙️ Key Features

Optimized for XAUUSD (3-digit quotes)

Adaptable to 2-digit brokers (requires settings and optimization)

Works on cent accounts — starting from $300 , recommended from $1000

Stable series closure: TP or Trailing (Trailing is enabled by default)

Built-in risk management and Drawdown Guard (DD Guard)

✅ Advantages

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

Easy installation, runs 24/7 on VPS

Main instrument: Gold (XAUUSD) ; currency pairs are possible as an additional option. recommended broker Roboforex

Compatible with any broker (low spread recommended)

🔧 Recommendations

Instrument : XAUUSD (3-digit quotes)

Timeframe : M1 / M5

Deposit : from $300 (cent account)

Leverage : from 1:500

VPS: highly recommended

🧰 Operating Modes

Low (Validation) — default mode: reduced volumes, early trailing, limited number of orders, DD Guard enabled. Not recommended for tests or real trading.

Normal — main mode for real trading and testing.

🚀 Quick Start

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart (M1/M5) Base TF = 5 min ! Trailing_Enable True ! For live trading or testing, switch to Mode_Normal

⚠️ Important

Trading involves high risk. Profits are not guaranteed.

Results depend on market conditions and your settings.

Always test with your broker first — performance on 3-digit vs 2-digit quotes may differ significantly!