HydraCore Trader

🐍 HydraCore Trader — Next-Generation Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

HydraCore Trader is a professional trading robot optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).
The algorithm is designed for 3-digit quotes, but it can be adapted for 2-digit brokers if properly configured and optimized.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (3-digit quotes)

  • Adaptable to 2-digit brokers (requires settings and optimization)

  • Works on cent accounts — starting from $300, recommended from $1000

  • Stable series closure: TP or Trailing (Trailing is enabled by default)

  • Built-in risk management and Drawdown Guard (DD Guard)

✅ Advantages

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Easy installation, runs 24/7 on VPS

  • Main instrument: Gold (XAUUSD); currency pairs are possible as an additional option. recommended broker Roboforex

  • Compatible with any broker (low spread recommended)

🔧 Recommendations

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (3-digit quotes)

  • Timeframe: M1 / M5

  • Deposit: from $300 (cent account)

  • Leverage: from 1:500

  • VPS: highly recommended

🧰 Operating Modes

  • Low (Validation) — default mode: reduced volumes, early trailing, limited number of orders, DD Guard enabled. Not recommended for tests or real trading.

  • Normal — main mode for real trading and testing.

🚀 Quick Start

  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart (M1/M5)

  2. Base TF = 5 min ! Trailing_Enable True !

  3. For live trading or testing, switch to Mode_Normal

⚠️ Important

Trading involves high risk. Profits are not guaranteed.
Results depend on market conditions and your settings.
Always test with your broker first — performance on 3-digit vs 2-digit quotes may differ significantly!


