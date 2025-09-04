Price Hunter EA
- Experts
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
PriceHunter EA uses a multi-layered algorithm that blends price action patterns with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The system is designed to filter out low-quality setups and focus only on trades that align with short-term and medium-term trend dynamics.
Key features of the trading logic:
-
Trend Detection: Identifies market direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.
-
Momentum Confirmation: Confirms entries with oscillators and volume flow to avoid false signals.
-
Volatility Adaptation: ATR-based filters prevent trading during low-volatility or erratic market conditions.
-
Smart Exit Strategy: Dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels adjust automatically to market structure.
🔹 Risk & Money Management
PriceHunter EA integrates robust capital protection rules, allowing traders to control risk according to their strategy:
-
Fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on account balance or equity.
-
ATR-based stop-loss and trailing stop to maximize profits while minimizing drawdowns.
-
Break-even and partial close options for flexible exit strategies.
-
Maximum spread and slippage filters to avoid unfavorable execution.
🔹 Features & Advantages
-
Works on all forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto.
-
Optimized for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
-
Compatible with any timeframe (M1 to D1).
-
Non-martingale, non-grid — ensures disciplined trading without excessive risk.
-
Built-in trading panel and alerts for manual monitoring.
🔹 Recommendations
-
Minimum deposit: $200 (or equivalent).
-
Recommended broker: low-spread ECN with fast execution.
-
VPS hosting is advised for 24/7 stability.
👉 PriceHunter EA is built for traders who want a professional, fully automated system that balances precision, adaptability, and capital protection.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.