Price Hunter EA
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
PriceHunter EA is an algorithmic trading system that combines price action analysis with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term and medium-term market opportunities while avoiding low-quality signals.
Key Features of the Trading Logic:
• Trend Detection – identifies the main direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.
• Momentum Confirmation – validates entries through oscillators and volume analysis to reduce false signals.
• Volatility Adaptation – ATR-based filters help to avoid trading in unstable or low-volatility conditions.
• Smart Exit Strategy – dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels adjust automatically according to market structure.
Risk and Money Management:
• Fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on balance or equity.
• ATR-based stop-loss, trailing stop, and breakeven options.
• Partial close function and trade filters for spread and slippage control.
• Built-in protection against excessive drawdown.
Additional Features:
• Works on Forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto instruments.
• Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
• Compatible with any timeframe from M1 to D1.
• Non-martingale and non-grid approach for controlled risk exposure.
• Includes on-chart trading panel and alert notifications.
PriceHunter EA provides an automated framework for disciplined trading and efficient risk management across multiple market conditions.
