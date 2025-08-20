Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that applies a daily high/low breakout strategy. It detects the previous day’s range and places pending buy or sell stop orders with defined risk parameters. The EA includes stop loss, take profit, and a trailing stop feature.

It does not use grid or martingale approaches. Each trade is placed in one direction with predefined risk controls.

Live Signal | Set Files | Documentation | Discounted Commissions Christmas Sale! Golden Tiger EA now only $149 (U.P. $249)! Limited to the first 10 copies. Offer valid 15 - 25 Dec! **ONLY 1/10 COPY REMAINING AT THIS PRICE** GRAB YOURS NOW!

Key Features:

Daily Breakout Strategy - Automatically trades the XAUUSD daily high/low breakout strategy by placing pending buy stop and sell stop orders at the key levels. Smart Risk Management - Features % Risk-Based & Fixed lot sizing with built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Loss. Intelligent Gap Opening Detection - If XAUUSD opens with a significant gap beyond the previous day's range, the EA immediately recognizes this and executes a market order. Non Grid/Martingale - This EA does NOT use Grid, Martingale, or any other high-risk recovery strategies. It trades one direction at a time with a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring defined risk on every trade. Professional Control Panel - Includes a visual dashboard for real-time monitoring and manual control with one-click buttons.

Recommendations:

Chart: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: Any Timeframe

Minimum Deposit: $200USD

Account Type: Hedging



Spread Type: RAW/ECN recommended

Leverage of at least 1:30, 1:500 recommended

Use of 24/7 low latency VPS is recommended

Frequently Asked Questions:

"Can I use this EA on Propfirms?" Ans: YES. But I would recommend to disable gap trading due to unpredictable spreads on propfirms at market open.

"Can I trade other instruments apart from XAUUSD?" Ans: YES. But only on instruments with strong momentum and daily range movements. Based on my testing, it also performs well on BTCUSD. However, pairs or assets with low volatility or choppy price action are not recommended. Please do your own testing before running on a live account.

Warning: