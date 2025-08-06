HydraSeven

AAA THIS IS NOT A MARTINGALE SYSTEM

Hydra is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate in full autonomy. Each entry is managed with mathematical precision based on predefined technical conditions, within a robust architecture focused on risk management and the strategic separation of long and short operations.

AAA It does NOT use martingale, or progressive price-averaging logic.



✅ Natively tolerates large stop losses without structural degradation in performance

The system is built to provide advanced, customized risk management, and can run in parallel across multiple instruments using unique Magic Numbers and modular settings for each asset.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Simultaneous trading on 7 assets



Fully compatible and tested on:

EURNZD , USDCAD , EURAUD , GBPAUD , NZDUSD , AUDCHF , EURUSD





📉 Advanced Risk Management



The system supports automatic position closure based on: Profit targets in account currency (independently for long and short sides) Stop loss in account currency , both unrealized and realized Daily reset with automatic cancellation of all pending orders



🔁 IMPORTANT – TIMEFRAME PER ASSET

⚠️ The chart timeframe must exactly match the one defined in the .set file. If mismatched, the system will not operate.

🔁 SYMBOLS LIST

Asset Correct Timeframe EURNZD H4 USDCAD H4 EURAUD H4 GBPAUD H4 NZDUSD H4 AUDCHF H1 EURUSD D1 (Daily)







🔁 REAL ACCOUNT RISK MANAGEMENT

For a 100k account → 0.5 lots , 100 target currency , 10,000 stop loss currency

For a 50k account → 0.25 lots , 50 , 5,000

For a 25k account → 0.125 lots , 25 , 2,500

For a 10k account → 0.05 lots , 10 , 1,000

🔁 PROP ACCOUNT RISK MANAGEMENT

For a 100k prop account, if the maximum daily loss is 5%, the effective capital is considered to be 5k.

In this case:

Set the stop loss in currency to 2,000 to withstand 2 outlier events in the same day

Set the target to 20

Set the lot size to 0.1 lots

📩 If you need any assistance with the initial setup, feel free to reach out directly to me with a DM.



