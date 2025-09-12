Double TMA with Reversal Bands Signals Edition

Double TMA with Bands – Signals Edition v3.1

Analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5 combining two Triangular Moving Averages (TMA) with ATR-based reversal zones to help identify trend direction and potential turning points. Includes optional Heikin Ashi visualization, multiple signal types, and flexible alerting.

Note from Developer

This is the Signals Edition of Double TMA with Bands. It provides on-chart arrows, alerts, and push notifications. Support is available via product comments and MQL5 chats.

v3.1 Release Notes

Major Features

Heikin Ashi overlay: optional smoother candle view.

optional smoother candle view. Signal types: trend continuation, reversal zone, high-probability reversal, price/TMA crossover.

trend continuation, reversal zone, high-probability reversal, price/TMA crossover. Signal limiting: per-type caps with trend-based reset.

per-type caps with trend-based reset. Exit signals: minor-trend change with configurable cooldown.

Technical Improvements

Separated calculation and display buffers (44 total).

Configurable N-bar confirmation with persistence checks.

Epsilon and hysteresis thresholds for slope stability.

Extended logging and refined notifications.

Core Concept

Major Trend (TMA Slow): broad directional filter.

broad directional filter. Minor Trend (TMA Fast): responsive momentum line.

responsive momentum line. ATR Reversal Zones: areas where price often reacts.

Key Features

Four entry signal families plus exit signals.

Optional Heikin Ashi overlay.

Signal confidence score (optional).

Alerts and push notifications.

Input Parameters

TMA Slow Settings

TMA Slow Input name Default value Description Slow TMA Period 200 Major trend period. TMA Slow Bands Smoothing Period 300 ATR smoothing for bands. ATR Multiplier of TMA Slow 5.0 Reversal zone width. TMA Slow Slope Adjustment 200 Lookback for slope calculation. TMA Slow Trend Threshold 0.00 Minimum slope for trend state. TMA Slow Redraw Yes Lower lag; may repaint. Show TMA Slow Line Yes Display major trend line.



TMA Fast Settings

TMA Fast Input name Default value Description TMA Fast Period 26 Minor trend period. TMA Fast Slope Adjustment 26 Lookback for slope calculation. TMA Fast Redraw No Lower lag if Yes; may repaint. Show TMA Fast Line Yes Display minor trend line. TMA Fast Trend Threshold 0.0 Minimum slope for minor trend.



Slope Sensitivity

Slope and Hysteresis Input name Default value Description Fast Slope Neutral Band Epsilon 0.02 Neutral band for minor slope. Slow Slope Neutral Band Epsilon 0.005 Neutral band for major slope. Use Hysteresis Thresholds No Separate enter/exit thresholds. Enter Trend Threshold 0.03 Slope required to enter trend. Exit to Neutral Threshold 0.015 Slope to leave trend.



Entry Signals

Entry Signals Input name Default value Description Signal Confirmation Bars 1 Bars to wait before confirmation. Show Buy/Sell Entry Signals Yes Master switch for entry arrows. Signal Type 1 Enable Yes Trend continuation. Signal Type 2 Enable Yes Reversal zone with confirmation. Signal Type 3 Enable Yes High-probability reversal. Signal Type 4 Enable No Price/TMA Slow crossover.



Exit Signals

Exit / Minor Trend Change Input name Default value Description Show Exit Signals Yes Display minor-trend change exits. Signal Cooldown Bars 26 Minimum bars between exit signals.



Notifications

Alerts and Push Input name Default value Description Send Alerts Yes Platform pop-up alerts. Push Notifications Yes Push to mobile app. New Bar Alert No Alert on each new bar.



Panels and Visualization

Panels and Overlay Input name Default value Description Show Multi-Timeframe Panels Yes Trend panels for up to seven timeframes. Show Heikin Ashi Candles Yes Overlay Heikin Ashi on main chart.



Diagnostics

Debug Input name Default value Description Enable Signal Debugging No Write detailed signal logs.





Typical Applications

Trend following: trade in the direction of the major trend when minor trend aligns.

trade in the direction of the major trend when minor trend aligns. Reversal trading: focus on signals within reversal zones.

focus on signals within reversal zones. Scalping or swing: adjust periods and confirmations to timeframe.

Technical Details

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: Any

Markets: Forex, indices, commodities, crypto

Operation: historical and live charts

Implementation: no DLL calls; does not use external WebRequest.

Usage Notes

This indicator is for analysis and education. It does not guarantee results. Test thoroughly and apply risk management appropriate to your objectives.