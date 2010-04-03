Double TMA with Reversal Bands Signals Edition
- Indicatori
- Clayton Prickett
- Versione: 3.1
- Aggiornato: 12 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5 combining two Triangular Moving Averages (TMA) with ATR-based reversal zones to help identify trend direction and potential turning points. Includes optional Heikin Ashi visualization, multiple signal types, and flexible alerting.
Note from Developer
This is the Signals Edition of Double TMA with Bands. It provides on-chart arrows, alerts, and push notifications. Support is available via product comments and MQL5 chats.
v3.1 Release Notes
Major Features
- Heikin Ashi overlay: optional smoother candle view.
- Signal types: trend continuation, reversal zone, high-probability reversal, price/TMA crossover.
- Signal limiting: per-type caps with trend-based reset.
- Exit signals: minor-trend change with configurable cooldown.
Technical Improvements
- Separated calculation and display buffers (44 total).
- Configurable N-bar confirmation with persistence checks.
- Epsilon and hysteresis thresholds for slope stability.
- Extended logging and refined notifications.
Core Concept
- Major Trend (TMA Slow): broad directional filter.
- Minor Trend (TMA Fast): responsive momentum line.
- ATR Reversal Zones: areas where price often reacts.
Key Features
- Four entry signal families plus exit signals.
- Optional Heikin Ashi overlay.
- Signal confidence score (optional).
- Alerts and push notifications.
Input Parameters
TMA Slow Settings
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Slow TMA Period
|200
|Major trend period.
|TMA Slow Bands Smoothing Period
|300
|ATR smoothing for bands.
|ATR Multiplier of TMA Slow
|5.0
|Reversal zone width.
|TMA Slow Slope Adjustment
|200
|Lookback for slope calculation.
|TMA Slow Trend Threshold
|0.00
|Minimum slope for trend state.
|TMA Slow Redraw
|Yes
|Lower lag; may repaint.
|Show TMA Slow Line
|Yes
|Display major trend line.
TMA Fast Settings
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|TMA Fast Period
|26
|Minor trend period.
|TMA Fast Slope Adjustment
|26
|Lookback for slope calculation.
|TMA Fast Redraw
|No
|Lower lag if Yes; may repaint.
|Show TMA Fast Line
|Yes
|Display minor trend line.
|TMA Fast Trend Threshold
|0.0
|Minimum slope for minor trend.
Slope Sensitivity
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Fast Slope Neutral Band Epsilon
|0.02
|Neutral band for minor slope.
|Slow Slope Neutral Band Epsilon
|0.005
|Neutral band for major slope.
|Use Hysteresis Thresholds
|No
|Separate enter/exit thresholds.
|Enter Trend Threshold
|0.03
|Slope required to enter trend.
|Exit to Neutral Threshold
|0.015
|Slope to leave trend.
Entry Signals
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Signal Confirmation Bars
|1
|Bars to wait before confirmation.
|Show Buy/Sell Entry Signals
|Yes
|Master switch for entry arrows.
|Signal Type 1 Enable
|Yes
|Trend continuation.
|Signal Type 2 Enable
|Yes
|Reversal zone with confirmation.
|Signal Type 3 Enable
|Yes
|High-probability reversal.
|Signal Type 4 Enable
|No
|Price/TMA Slow crossover.
Exit Signals
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Show Exit Signals
|Yes
|Display minor-trend change exits.
|Signal Cooldown Bars
|26
|Minimum bars between exit signals.
Notifications
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Send Alerts
|Yes
|Platform pop-up alerts.
|Push Notifications
|Yes
|Push to mobile app.
|New Bar Alert
|No
|Alert on each new bar.
Panels and Visualization
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Show Multi-Timeframe Panels
|Yes
|Trend panels for up to seven timeframes.
|Show Heikin Ashi Candles
|Yes
|Overlay Heikin Ashi on main chart.
Diagnostics
|Input name
|Default value
|Description
|Enable Signal Debugging
|No
|Write detailed signal logs.
Typical Applications
- Trend following: trade in the direction of the major trend when minor trend aligns.
- Reversal trading: focus on signals within reversal zones.
- Scalping or swing: adjust periods and confirmations to timeframe.
Technical Details
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Timeframes: Any
- Markets: Forex, indices, commodities, crypto
- Operation: historical and live charts
- Implementation: no DLL calls; does not use external WebRequest.
Usage Notes
This indicator is for analysis and education. It does not guarantee results. Test thoroughly and apply risk management appropriate to your objectives.