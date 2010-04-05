CounterFlow EA : Automate Your Counter-Trend Strategy with Precision and Control

A sophisticated, multi-pair trading solution designed to capitalize on market reversals, equipped with advanced risk management features.

"Launch Offer! The first 5 copies are available for only $299. The price will increase by $80 afterward."





The market often overreacts. Prices move too far, too fast, creating predictable opportunities for reversal. The challenge for many traders is being present and ready to act with precision when these moments occur.

CounterFlow EA is engineered to solve this problem. It is a fully automated trading system that systematically identifies and acts on overextended price movements. By combining the power of indicator, it enters the market when prices are statistically likely to correct, aiming to "buy low" and "sell high" with calculated discipline.

But its intelligence doesn't stop at the entry. If the market continues to move against the initial position, CounterFlow EA employs a strategic position management system. It opens additional trades to improve the average entry price, meaning a smaller market correction is needed to turn the entire basket of trades profitable.

Key Features & User Benefits:

Multi-Pair, Single-Chart Operation:

Efficiently manage and trade multiple currency pairs from a single chart. CounterFlow EA scans the entire market for you, maximizing opportunities without cluttering your workspace.

Dynamic 'Smart' Take Profit:

Move beyond fixed profit targets. This intelligent feature automatically adjusts profit goals based on current market volatility. It takes smaller, quicker profits in calm markets and aims for larger gains when volatility expands, optimizing the outcome of every trade basket.

Advanced News & Volatility Filter:

A crucial risk management tool. “Safeguard your capital by automatically pausing all trading activity during high-impact news events” . The integrated filter also avoids trading in dangerously volatile or stagnant market conditions, ensuring the EA operates only when conditions are favorable. Features automatic GMT offset detection for global accuracy.

AUTOGMT Feature:

"Forget the hassle of setting time zones. Our EA automatically detects your broker's GMT for perfect news filter accuracy wherever you are."

Fully Customizable Risk Management:

You are in complete control. The EA includes a flexible automatic lot calculation based on your account equity or balance. Set your own risk factor, maximum lot size, and martingale settings to align the EA’s behavior perfectly with your personal risk tolerance.

Comprehensive On-Screen Panel:

Stay informed with a clean and intuitive information panel. Monitor real-time performance, open positions, profit/loss, and the status of all traded pairs at a glance. It provides full transparency and keeps you connected to the EA's operations.

Who is This EA For?

CounterFlow EA is ideal for traders who:

Believe in the logic of counter-trend and mean-reversion strategies.

Seek to diversify their trading across multiple currency pairs automatically.

Value disciplined execution and want to remove emotional decision-making.

Demand sophisticated risk management tools, especially concerning news events.

Take control of your trading with a smarter, automated approach.

CounterFlow EA provides the discipline and advanced technology to execute a powerful strategy, 24/5. Let it handle the complex analysis and execution, so you can focus on the bigger picture.