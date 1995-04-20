NeuroTrendX
- Göstergeler
- Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
✅ Clearly displays uptrend and downtrend lines based on SmartTrend333 logic
✅ Shows arrow signals at key trend reversals to help you catch early entries
✅ Works great for scalping, intraday, and swing strategies across all timeframes
✅ Trend detection based on advanced mathematical smoothing and normalization
✅ Helps reduce noise and filter fakeouts in sideways markets
✅ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance with zero lag
✅ Compatible with all MT4 brokers and instruments (forex, crypto, indices, etc.)
💡 Try it for just $10/month — a tiny investment that could massively impact your trading psychology and decision-making!