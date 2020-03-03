Quantumcoremt5

*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**  

**PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**  
A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.  

**KEY FEATURES:**  
✅ **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.  
✅ **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).  
✅ **Flexible Risk Control**: Set manual SL/TP or use the EA’s dynamic risk parameters.  
✅ **Drawdown Protection**: Built-in **50% equity safety stop** (adjustable) to halt trading during adverse conditions.  
✅ **Live-Proven Performance**: Tested in real-market volatility (2020-2024) with consistent results.  

**ASSET & RECOMMENDATIONS:**  
• **Exclusive to XAUUSD** (Gold) – Optimized for swing volatility.  
• **Minimum Deposit**: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for compounding).  
• **Broker Compatibility**: Exness or any which broker support  algo trading.

**WHY CHOOSE QUANTUM CORE?** 
 
➡ **No Over-Trading**: Strict 15-30 trades/month avoid market noise.  
➡ **Transparent Risk**: User-defined equity limits prevent overexposure.  
➡ **Live > Backtest**: Real-market profitability verified (backtests ≠ live results).  

**IMPORTANT**:  
⚠ **Follow Developer Settings**: Custom modifications may degrade performance.  
⚠ **3-Month Minimum Usage**: Allows compounding to stabilize returns.  

**RISK WARNING**: Trading involves capital risk. Use only with disposable funds.  

---

### **MQL5 Compliance Notes**:  
1. **No Guarantees**: Avoided "profit" promises (used "consistent results").  
2. **Clear Risk Disclosure**: Highlighted drawdown controls and broker requirements.  
3. **Accuracy**: All claims are verifiable (e.g., trade frequency, asset focus).  

Settings ; 

Important note if you really want to make good profit on low risk then you will have to use this expert advisor on two charts with different setting just I am giving the settings are both chart follow this


1st stratgy  for chat  XAUUSD 15m
```
☐ Trade Direction                                                                               | Only Buy   
☐ Period                                                                                            (50)    
☐ Channel Width in points                                                                  | 2000.0    
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA                                                           | 12345    
☐ Base Lot size for trades                                                                   | 0.01    (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade                                              | 200.0    
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size                              | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades                                                | 2000.0    
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase                                                   | true    
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize                           | false   
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable)                                                       | 0    
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable)                                                         | 0    
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable)                                                    | 0    
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable)                                                     | 0    
```

2nd stratgy  for chat  XAUUSD 15m
```
☐ Trade Direction                                                                               | Only Buy   
☐ Period                                                                                            (50)    
☐ Channel Width in points                                                                  | 2000.0    
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA                                                           | 123455555(it should different from 1st stratgy)     
☐ Base Lot size for trades                                                                   | 0.01    (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade                                              | 200.0    
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size                              | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades                                                | 2000.0    
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase                                                   | true    
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize                           | false   
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable)                                                       | 0    
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable)                                                         | 0    
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable)                                                    | 10000    
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable)                                                     | 5000    





おすすめのプロダクト
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
CChart
Rong Bin Su
インディケータ
概要 外国為替や金融市場では、迅速な反応と正確な意思決定が非常に重要です。しかし、標準のMetaTrader 5端末は最小でも1分のチャートしかサポートしておらず、トレーダーが市場の変動に敏感であることを制限しています。この問題を解決するために、 秒単位チャートキャンドルインジケーター を導入しました。このインジケーターを使用すれば、1秒から30秒の市場の動向をサブチャートで簡単に表示・分析できます。 主な機能 複数の秒単位タイムフレームのサポート ：このインジケーターは、以下のタイムフレームを選択でき、さまざまな取引戦略に対応します： S1 : 1秒 S2 : 2秒 S3 : 3秒 S4 : 4秒 S5 : 5秒 S10 : 10秒 S15 : 15秒 S20 : 20秒 S30 : 30秒 リアルタイム更新 ：秒単位チャートはリアルタイムで更新され、各瞬間に最新の市場情報を提供します。これにより、迅速な取引判断が可能になります。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：インジケーターはサブチャートに表示され、直感的で使いやすいです。異なるタイムフレームに素早く切り替えて市場を迅速
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
エキスパート
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
エキスパート
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
エキスパート
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Algold EA5
Elya Amar
エキスパート
Algold EA5 by Algold Tech  Algold EA5 is an  institutional-grade Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, meticulously engineered to identify high-volume liquidity zones and capture market momentum at exactly the right moment  fully automated, fully optimized, and fully reliable. This isn’t just an Expert Advisor. It’s your edge in a fast-moving market  a trading engine that combines advanced algorithms , intelligent money management , and exceptional customization , delivering performance that meets
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
エキスパート
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
エキスパート
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
エキスパート
親愛なるトレーダーの皆様、 最新プロジェクトをご紹介できることを大変嬉しく思います。 EA BitBull。 本物の暗号通貨トレーディングがついに実現しました！ この戦略は非常にユニークであるため、ライセンスの販売数を限定したいと考えています。そのため、販売を制限するために価格は段階的に上昇します。 次の価格は790 USDです。 世界中の信頼できるパートナーの協力により、革新的な暗号戦略の開発に成功しました。 この戦略は、トレンドフォロー戦略と平均回帰戦略の原理をシームレスに組み合わせています。 RNN（再帰型ニューラルネットワーク）やLSTM（長短期記憶ネットワーク）などの高度なニューラルネットワークを活用しています。 BTC BitBull EAの成功を受け、現在はETH/BTCおよびETH/USDの通貨ペアに注力しています。 この技術を利用するために、事前のトレーディング経験は一切不要である点が特に注目に値します！ 最適な結果を得るために、以下の設定と構成を遵守および採用してください： ブローカー 任意のブローカー（ECN/ゼロスプレッド推奨） レバレッジ
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
エキスパート
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
AI Smart Bot
Aleksandr Makarov
エキスパート
AI Smart   -     これは本物の取引アルゴリズムです。その結果、非常に安定した成長曲線が生まれます。 完全に安全で信頼性が高く、世界で最も強力なロボットシステムです。 危険な取引手法は使用していません。28の主要通貨ペアとクロス通貨ペア、そしてゴールドに対応しています。 DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI を搭載 ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、損益分岐点を常に設定。 当社のサーバーは   NVIDIA H100 80GB   グラフィック カードを搭載しています。 --------------------------------------------------------------- エキスパートアドバイザーはテスターでは動作しません！実際の市場が必要です。 Trading statistics - myfxbook.com/members/DeveloperAI/ai-smart-bot/11868135 Get a 50% discount only on our channel - t.me/AiSmartBotFX Installation
SLS Tutelege
Hope Salang
インディケータ
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O
FREE
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
エキスパート
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
エキスパート
BlackBox XAU — ゴールド向け先進型エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 BlackBox XAU は、ゴールド市場で利益を狙いながら、ドローダウンを厳格に管理するために丁寧に設計されたトレーディングシステムです。市場のすべての値動きを追いかけるのではなく、規律あるルールベースのアプローチを採用し、ボラティリティに適応しながら 高確率のトレード機会 のみを抽出します。 EA はリアルタイムで市場状況を継続的に評価し、質の低いシグナルを排除して、リスクとリワードのバランスが明確に有利になったタイミングを辛抱強く待ちます。条件が揃うと、精密なエントリーと動的に調整される保護機能を伴ってトレードを実行します。 この慎重な設計により、BlackBox はチャートを大量のエントリーで埋め尽くすことはなく、 量より質 を重視します。統計的に優位性のあるセットアップに集中することで、トレーダーにとって 安定した収益性、管理されたドローダウン、リスク調整後の一貫したリターン へとつながります。 仕組み BlackBox の中核は、市場のボラティリティとトレンドの変化を継続的に監視し、 リスクを大
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
Gold Impulse Lab
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Agro Algo
Dewald Nel
エキスパート
Harvest consistent performance with Agro Algo — a next-generation Expert Advisor from Synapse Dynamics LLC. Built on a deep-thinking AI core , Agro Algo fuses adaptive market analysis with precise entry/exit logic to capture high-probability moves while protecting capital. It’s prop-firm ready with per-trade risk controls, daily drawdown limits, and intelligent trade-management features such as dynamic stop placement, break-even triggers, and trailing exits. Whether you run it fully automated or
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
エキスパート
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
エキスパート
通貨取引の世界で信頼できる味方である Finvesting EA を使用して、外国為替投資の可能性を最大限に引き出してください。 このエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) は、お客様の外国為替投資を強化し、自信を持って財務目標を達成できるように設計されています。 ライブパフォーマンス： Finvesting EA には、安定した取引によるライブ実績があります。 リアルアカウント ライブパフォーマンス MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1715664 MT5： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1973370 Finvesting EA の可能性を発見し、成功した外国為替投資家のコミュニティに参加してください。 Finvesting EA を使用して潜在能力を最大限に引き出し、投資を成功させましょう。 より明るい経済的未来に向けて、今すぐ第一歩を踏み出しましょう。 主な特徴: 高度なアルゴリズム: Finvesting EA は、テクニカル分析、市場センチメント、履歴データを組み合わせてインテリジェントな投
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ICT（Inner Circle Trader）の主要原則に基づき、機関投資家向けの取引アプローチ向けに設計されています。市場構造、流動性レベル、不均衡ゾーンを分析し、高確率のエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを見つけます。 1+1プロモーション ：エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ 市場構造： Cyber​​Punk EAは、短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）、長期（LTH/LTL）の極値を特定し、サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを形成します。 これらのレベルは、ブレイクアウト、プルバック、トレンド継続のシナリオ構築に使用されます。 流動性プール： 主要な極値の上または下におけるストップアキュムレーションゾーンが自動的に特定されます。 Cyber​​Punk EAは、価格が流動性に向かう可能性を考慮し、誤ったエントリーを回避します。変位とFVG： フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）ゾーン、出来高の不均衡、そしてギャップは、モメンタムの動きと大口投資家の関心領域を特定するために使用されます。 E
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
エキスパート
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
エキスパート
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
エキスパート
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Pressure Indicator Buyers vs Sellers
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
インディケータ
Advanced Market Pressure Indicator - Professional Trading Tool Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Precision. WHAT IT DOES This indicator reveals WHO controls the market - Buyers or Sellers - and predicts their next move using advanced algorithms. 5 Powerful Systems in ONE Indicator: Real-Time Pressure Analysis - Shows exact buyer/seller force (0-100%) Automatic Divergence Detection - Catches reversals BEFORE they happen AI Confidence Score (70-100%) - Filters out false signals automa
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
エキスパート
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
エキスパート
Marvelous EAの紹介：究極のトレーディングパートナー Marvelous EAを使用して、FX市場の真の可能性を解き放ち、利益を最大化し、リスクを最小限に抑えましょう。この高度な自動取引ソリューションは、動的なFX市場を正確かつ効果的にナビゲートするための高度な機能を備えた、慎重に設計されたトレーディングアルゴリズムです。ゴールド - XAUUSD - H1 リアルアカウントのパフォーマンス: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/ 2321875 主な特徴： 実証済みの取引戦略：経験豊富なトレーダーによって開発され、さまざまな市場状況でテスト済み。 自動取引：感情的なバイアスや手動介入なしで24/5取引を実行。 リスク管理：資本を保護する高度なリスク管理システム。 適応技術：変化する市場環境に継続的に学習し適応。 マルチ通貨対応：最適化された設定で複数の通貨ペアを取引。 リアルタイムモニタリング：パフォーマンスと市場分析をリアルタイムで監視。 メリット： 効率の向上：自動取引で時間と労力を節約。 精度の向上：感情的な取引決定を減らし、
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RX60 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Re
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
エキスパート
MultiWay EA は、強力な平均回帰戦略に基づいた、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。9つの相関関係のある（さらには通常「トレンド型」とされるものも含む）通貨ペア — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD — による広範な分散により、強い方向性の動きの後に価格が平均へ戻る動きを捉えます。 購入後、完全なセットアップ手順を受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 リアルタイムシグナル:  こちらをクリック 現在の価格 —   次の10名様はわずか $1937。 MultiWay EA は、シンプルさ、安定性、明確なロジックを重視する方に最適です — 複雑な設定は不要ですが、柔軟な資金管理とリスクコントロール機能を備えています。 このEAは本当の「セットして忘れる」哲学に従っています。ユーザーの介入を最小限に抑えながら、何年も安定して稼働でき、長期戦略に理想的です。 MultiWay EA を単独で使用することも、多様化ポートフォリオの重要な構成要素として追加す
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
エキスパート
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
エキスパート
Traders Toolbox Premium   はオールインワンツールです   それらの戦略と計算を自動化するために、一般的な取引戦略に関する広範なトレーニングに基づいて作成されました。   （Jason Kisoglooによって設計およびプログラムされました） 特徴： 19個々の信号 -これらの信号の それぞれ は、ニューラルネットワークスタイルの構成でバイアスされ、最終的な/全体的な結果を構成します。 各信号には独自の設定が あり 、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。   包括的なオン - 画面 - ディスプレイ -包括的な情報とツールチップを備えた6つのスナップアウェイパネル。 （パネルの境界線をクリックして、折りたたんだり、離したりします...設定は機器ごとに自動的に保存されます）：   信号パネル -バイアス情報と信号の詳細を含む信号分析を表示します。   ニュースパネル -アップ、さらにはニュース来 トン の に基づいて 予測 の イベントへのカウントダウンと現在の機器に影響を。 （内部M   T5 エコノミックカレンダーと 外国為替ファクトリースクレー
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
ジャッカルエキスパートアドバイザー – トレーディング戦略 4ヶ月間の実稼働 購入後、全製品が永久無料で利用可能  設定ファイルをダウン ロード 金1分足 | ECN口座：全ブローカー対応 ジャッカルEAは、多層かつインテリジェントなブレイクアウト戦略に基づいており、高度なリスク管理と利益管理を組み合わせて市場のダイナミクスに適応します。 1. ブレイクアウトトラップ戦略 市場条件が確認されると、EAは同時に反対方向に2つのペンディング注文を出します： Buy Stop ：現在の価格の上に Sell Stop ：現在の価格の下に 強い方向性の動きが発生した際に、予測せず即座に市場に参入します。 2. スマートトレード管理 初期ストップロス（SL）： リスクを制限するために固定のストップロスを設定します。 トレーリングストップ： 利益が出た際にストップロスが価格に追従し、利益を確保します。 リスクフリーモード： 取引が定義された利益閾値に達すると、ストップロスをエントリーポイントの少し上に移動し、最悪の場合でも純利益で終了します。 3. リカバリー＆利益保護システム スマートクロ
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
NorthEastWay MT5は完全自動の「プルバック」トレーディングシステムであり、特に人気の「プルバック」通貨ペア（AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD）での取引に効果的です。このシステムは、外国為替市場の主要なパターンである、価格が急激に動いた後に元の位置に戻るという特性を活用しています。 タイムフレーム: M15 主要通貨ペア: AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 追加通貨ペア: EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD EA購入後、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。プライベートグループに追加し、設定ファイルや詳細な説明を送付します。 EAのインストールや設定について、購入者全員をサポートします。 EAを初めて使う方には、使用方法を丁寧にお教えします。 EA設定: OneChartSetupを使用すれば、単一のチャート上で全ての通貨ペアを取引できます（M15タイムフレームのみ）。 このEAはスプレッド、スリッページ、またはブローカーに関連する他の変数に影響を受けません。 推奨される通貨ペアのみを使用してくだ
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
エキスパート
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
エキスパート
お客様各位 God Gold Martingaleのオーナー兼開発者であるPratham Barotより、私のEAの偽造版が様々なページに掲載されていることが分かりましたので、お知らせいたします。お客様の大切な資金を守り、安全な取引体験を確保するために、これらの偽造品はご遠慮ください。必ず正規のプラットフォームをご購入・ご利用ください。YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NETなど、当社の名を騙った偽ボットを販売するプラットフォームはご遠慮ください。これらは詐欺であり、お客様の資金を無駄にする恐れがあります。安全のためにも、公式プラットフォームからのみご購入ください。 お客様のご信頼とご支援に感謝申し上げます。 敬具 Pratham Barot HFT Gold Martingale EA の紹介 HFT Gold Scalper EA は、金市場（XAUUSD）における高頻度取引のために設計された、先進的な自動売買システムです。短期的な価格変動を活用するために、精密なアルゴリズムを使用して迅速な取引を実行します。MetaTrader 5 に対応し
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
エキスパート
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）について APE（Alpha Prop Edge）は、 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略 に基づいて構築されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。市場の過度な価格変動を検出し、あらかじめ定義された条件に基づいて逆張りの取引を行います。 本システムには、日次損失制限や自動決済機能などのリスク管理設定が組み込まれており、アカウントサイズや運用環境に応じて柔軟に調整可能です。 APEは、過去の相場データを用いた広範なバックテストにより、その安定性と構造の一貫性が検証されています。ポジション管理やリスク調整に慣れたトレーダー向けの設計です。 リスク管理機能： 日次ドローダウン制限（任意設定） 純利益到達時の自動決済機能 保守的〜積極的までの複数リスクプロファイル設定 技術的な特徴： 市場の過熱感に基づく逆張りエントリー 資本保護のための内蔵制御機能 評価口座の条件に合わせたパラメータ調整が可能 テスト・研究用途または裁量併用環境に適応 重要な注意事項： 本EAは、特定の条件下でポジションのエクスポージャーが増加する可能性があります。 長
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
エキスパート
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
エキスパート
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
作者のその他のプロダクト
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
4 (1)
エキスパート
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
Golden Vulture
Dayanand Pandey
エキスパート
Golden Vulture EA Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30  Golden Vulture EA is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading strategies for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30. This Expert Advisor utilizes specific market conditions to generate entry and exit signals, manage risk through automatic stop-loss placement, and implement a trailing stop mechanism. Important: This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. It may not fu
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
インディケータ
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A   green arrow   appears when price closes above the upper band. A   r
Super Trend With AI
Dayanand Pandey
インディケータ
Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信