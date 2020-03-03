Quantumcoremt5

*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**  

**PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**  
A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.  

**KEY FEATURES:**  
✅ **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.  
✅ **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).  
✅ **Flexible Risk Control**: Set manual SL/TP or use the EA’s dynamic risk parameters.  
✅ **Drawdown Protection**: Built-in **50% equity safety stop** (adjustable) to halt trading during adverse conditions.  
✅ **Live-Proven Performance**: Tested in real-market volatility (2020-2024) with consistent results.  

**ASSET & RECOMMENDATIONS:**  
• **Exclusive to XAUUSD** (Gold) – Optimized for swing volatility.  
• **Minimum Deposit**: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for compounding).  
• **Broker Compatibility**: Exness or any which broker support  algo trading.

**WHY CHOOSE QUANTUM CORE?** 
 
➡ **No Over-Trading**: Strict 15-30 trades/month avoid market noise.  
➡ **Transparent Risk**: User-defined equity limits prevent overexposure.  
➡ **Live > Backtest**: Real-market profitability verified (backtests ≠ live results).  

**IMPORTANT**:  
⚠ **Follow Developer Settings**: Custom modifications may degrade performance.  
⚠ **3-Month Minimum Usage**: Allows compounding to stabilize returns.  

**RISK WARNING**: Trading involves capital risk. Use only with disposable funds.  

---

### **MQL5 Compliance Notes**:  
1. **No Guarantees**: Avoided "profit" promises (used "consistent results").  
2. **Clear Risk Disclosure**: Highlighted drawdown controls and broker requirements.  
3. **Accuracy**: All claims are verifiable (e.g., trade frequency, asset focus).  

Settings ; 

Important note if you really want to make good profit on low risk then you will have to use this expert advisor on two charts with different setting just I am giving the settings are both chart follow this


1st stratgy  for chat  XAUUSD 15m
```
☐ Trade Direction                                                                               | Only Buy   
☐ Period                                                                                            (50)    
☐ Channel Width in points                                                                  | 2000.0    
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA                                                           | 12345    
☐ Base Lot size for trades                                                                   | 0.01    (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade                                              | 200.0    
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size                              | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades                                                | 2000.0    
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase                                                   | true    
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize                           | false   
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable)                                                       | 0    
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable)                                                         | 0    
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable)                                                    | 0    
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable)                                                     | 0    
```

2nd stratgy  for chat  XAUUSD 15m
```
☐ Trade Direction                                                                               | Only Buy   
☐ Period                                                                                            (50)    
☐ Channel Width in points                                                                  | 2000.0    
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA                                                           | 123455555(it should different from 1st stratgy)     
☐ Base Lot size for trades                                                                   | 0.01    (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade                                              | 200.0    
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size                              | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades                                                | 2000.0    
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase                                                   | true    
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize                           | false   
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable)                                                       | 0    
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable)                                                         | 0    
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable)                                                    | 10000    
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable)                                                     | 5000    





