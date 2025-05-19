TradingByte Panel

This trading panel is developed specifically for the MT5 platform, offering a range of powerful features to enhance trading efficiency and precision. The current version includes the following core functionalities:

Trend Trading Panel

  • Trade Direction Selection: Users can choose to buy or sell based on market trends.

  • Risk Type Configuration: Supports setting either a fixed monetary risk or a risk-based percentage, allowing traders to manage risk according to their preferences.

  • Stop Loss Options: Multiple stop loss methods are available, including fixed points, fixed lot size, or fixed stop price to adapt to different market conditions.

  • Risk-Reward Ratio Setting: Enables users to define the desired profit-to-loss ratio, helping to optimize trade setups.

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss Visualization: Clearly displays target profit and stop loss zones on the chart for better risk awareness.

  • One-Click Execution: Trades are automatically executed based on the user’s predefined rules, minimizing manual effort and errors.

Range (Sideways) Trading Panel

  • Trade Direction and Volume Settings: Allows users to define trade direction and order volume.

  • Range and TP/SL Points Setup: Users can set the upper and lower bounds of the range, along with take profit and stop loss distances, ideal for trading in sideways markets.

  • TP/SL Area Visualization: Clearly shows the predefined take profit and stop loss zones within the range area.

  • Pending Order Creation and Auto Execution: Users can choose to generate pending orders or click to start automatic trading within the specified range. The system will continuously execute trades until a stop loss is triggered, at which point trading halts automatically.

Quick Action Tools

  • Fast Order and Pending Order Management: Provides one-click functions to quickly close all active and pending orders, ensuring swift control in fast-moving markets.

Account & Product Information Display

  • Account Information Overview: Real-time display of account balance, open positions, and ongoing trades.

  • Trading Symbol Details: Displays comprehensive information on the selected trading instruments to support quick decision-making.

This trading panel is designed to streamline complex trading processes, offering a user-friendly and efficient interface that helps traders execute strategies quickly, control risk effectively, and enhance overall trading performance.

More from author
TimeZone
Wei Bai
Utilities
The   Time Zone   indicator allows users to set specific time periods for major trading sessions (Asian, European, North American) and display them with distinct colors on the chart. Users can choose how many days of trading zones to show, set the start and end times for each session, and define the color to represent each trading period. The chart refreshes at user-defined intervals to ensure the time zone data is accurate and current. Key Features: Display Trading Zones:   Users can choose to
TimeZone MT4
Wei Bai
Utilities
The   Time Zone   indicator allows users to set specific time periods for major trading sessions (Asian, European, North American) and display them with distinct colors on the chart. Users can choose how many days of trading zones to show, set the start and end times for each session, and define the color to represent each trading period. The chart refreshes at user-defined intervals to ensure the time zone data is accurate and current. Key Features: Display Trading Zones:   Users can choose to
Symbol Info
Wei Bai
Utilities
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
Symbol Info MT4
Wei Bai
Utilities
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
