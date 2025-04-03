TrendLine Alert MT4
- Indicators
- Chioma Obunadike
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 14 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Overview:
"TrendLine Alerts" is a dynamic, multi-functional trading tool designed to monitor and alert traders in real-time when price action touches or breaks critical technical levels. Built for precision, it seamlessly tracks trendlines, horizontal support/resistance, vertical time-based lines, and equidistant channels, ensuring you never miss a key market movement. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or managing long-term positions, this indicator acts as your 24/7 market sentinel.
Key Features:
-
Multi-Level Monitoring
-
Trendlines: Alerts trigger when price interacts with manually or automatically drawn trendlines (ascending, descending, or custom angles).
-
Horizontal Zones: Set alerts for historical support/resistance, or custom price zones.
-
Vertical Lines: Time-based alerts (e.g., earnings reports, news events) notify you as price approaches predefined time thresholds.
-
Equidistant Channels: Monitor parallel trendline channels for breakouts or reversals, with alerts for both upper and lower boundaries.
-
-
Customizable Alerts
-
Choose between "Touch" (price reaches the level) or "Break" (price closes beyond the level) triggers.
-
Adjust sensitivity (e.g., candle wicks vs. closes) to align with your risk tolerance.
-
-
Real-Time Notifications
-
Receive alerts via pop-up, email, SMS, or platform push notifications to act swiftly, even when away from charts.
-
-
Visual & Audible Signals
-
Highlighted zones, flashing markers, or sound alerts ensure clarity during fast-moving markets.
-
-
Adaptive to Timeframes
-
Works seamlessly across all timeframes (M1 to monthly) and any asset class (forex, stocks, crypto, commodities).
-
Use Cases:
-
Breakout Traders: Catch channel or triangle breakouts the moment they occur.
-
Reversal Strategists: Spot bounce opportunities at key support/resistance levels.
-
News Traders: Set vertical line alerts ahead of high-impact events (e.g., FOMC, CPI data).
-
Risk Management: Automate stop-loss or take-profit adjustments based on level breaches.
Why Choose Price Break Alert Pro?
"Price Break Alert Pro" eliminates the need for constant chart-watching, empowering you to trade with confidence and efficiency. Its blend of flexibility, accuracy, and real-time responsiveness makes it indispensable for traders who value precision and proactive decision-making.
Never miss a critical price movement—let the markets come to you.
