TrendLine Alert MT5

Overview:
"TrendLine Alerts" is a dynamic, multi-functional trading tool designed to monitor and alert traders in real-time when price action touches or breaks critical technical levels. Built for precision, it seamlessly tracks trendlines, horizontal support/resistance, vertical time-based lines, and equidistant channels, ensuring you never miss a key market movement. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or managing long-term positions, this indicator acts as your 24/7 market sentinel.

Key Features:

  1. Multi-Level Monitoring

    • Trendlines: Alerts trigger when price interacts with manually or automatically drawn trendlines (ascending, descending, or custom angles).

    • Horizontal Zones: Set alerts for historical support/resistance, or custom price zones.

    • Vertical Lines: Time-based alerts (e.g., earnings reports, news events) notify you as price approaches predefined time thresholds.

    • Equidistant Channels: Monitor parallel trendline channels for breakouts or reversals, with alerts for both upper and lower boundaries.

  2. Customizable Alerts

    • Choose between "Touch" (price reaches the level) or "Break" (price closes beyond the level) triggers.

    • Adjust sensitivity (e.g., candle wicks vs. closes) to align with your risk tolerance.

  3. Real-Time Notifications

    • Receive alerts via pop-up, email, SMS, or platform push notifications to act swiftly, even when away from charts.

  4. Visual & Audible Signals

    • Highlighted zones, flashing markers, or sound alerts ensure clarity during fast-moving markets.

  5. Adaptive to Timeframes

    • Works seamlessly across all timeframes (M1 to monthly) and any asset class (forex, stocks, crypto, commodities).

Use Cases:

  • Breakout Traders: Catch channel or triangle breakouts the moment they occur.

  • Reversal Strategists: Spot bounce opportunities at key support/resistance levels.

  • News Traders: Set vertical line alerts ahead of high-impact events (e.g., FOMC, CPI data).

  • Risk Management: Automate stop-loss or take-profit adjustments based on level breaches.

Why Choose Price Break Alert Pro?
"Price Break Alert Pro" eliminates the need for constant chart-watching, empowering you to trade with confidence and efficiency. Its blend of flexibility, accuracy, and real-time responsiveness makes it indispensable for traders who value precision and proactive decision-making.

Never miss a critical price movement—let the markets come to you.

