TrendLine Alert MT4

"TrendLine Alerts" is a dynamic, multi-functional trading tool designed to monitor and alert traders in real-time when price action touches or breaks critical technical levels. Built for precision, it seamlessly tracks trendlines, horizontal support/resistance, vertical time-based lines, and equidistant channels, ensuring you never miss a key market movement. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or managing long-term positions, this indicator acts as your 24/7 market sentinel.

Multi-Level Monitoring Trendlines : Alerts trigger when price interacts with manually or automatically drawn trendlines (ascending, descending, or custom angles).

Horizontal Zones : Set alerts for historical support/resistance, or custom price zones.

Vertical Lines : Time-based alerts (e.g., earnings reports, news events) notify you as price approaches predefined time thresholds.

Equidistant Channels: Monitor parallel trendline channels for breakouts or reversals, with alerts for both upper and lower boundaries. Customizable Alerts Choose between "Touch" (price reaches the level) or "Break" (price closes beyond the level) triggers.

Adjust sensitivity (e.g., candle wicks vs. closes) to align with your risk tolerance. Real-Time Notifications Receive alerts via pop-up, email, SMS, or platform push notifications to act swiftly, even when away from charts. Visual & Audible Signals Highlighted zones, flashing markers, or sound alerts ensure clarity during fast-moving markets. Adaptive to Timeframes Works seamlessly across all timeframes (M1 to monthly) and any asset class (forex, stocks, crypto, commodities).

Breakout Traders : Catch channel or triangle breakouts the moment they occur.

Reversal Strategists : Spot bounce opportunities at key support/resistance levels.

News Traders : Set vertical line alerts ahead of high-impact events (e.g., FOMC, CPI data).

Risk Management: Automate stop-loss or take-profit adjustments based on level breaches.

Why Choose Price Break Alert Pro?

"Price Break Alert Pro" eliminates the need for constant chart-watching, empowering you to trade with confidence and efficiency. Its blend of flexibility, accuracy, and real-time responsiveness makes it indispensable for traders who value precision and proactive decision-making.

Never miss a critical price movement—let the markets come to you.

