Bollinger Bands Ultimate
- Experts
- Augusto Martins Lopes
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 7 juin 2025
BollingerBandsEA is an Expert Advisor designed to combine technical analysis with automated execution, utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy. Developed for traders of all experience levels, it offers a practical approach to streamline your trading activities in the financial market.
Why Choose BollingerBandsEA?
-
Strategy-Based Approach: Built on Bollinger Bands logic, the EA identifies trading opportunities using solid technical criteria.
-
Smart Automation: Enables automated buy and sell operations, reducing the need for constant monitoring.
-
Risk Management: Includes adjustable options for Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital.
-
Ease of Use: Features a user-friendly interface suitable for traders with various levels of expertise.
Requirements and Compatibility
-
Available as a compiled file (EX4/EX5) for MetaTrader 4/5 platforms.
-
Does not use external libraries (DLLs), ensuring maximum security standards.
Explore the potential of BollingerBandsEA and make your trading process more efficient and organized.
Unfortunately, I cannot try your creation; I don’t see the bands, but maybe is normal; but, for sure i placed in various charts since two days, I think. Nothing. It happens nothing. So I ask you kindly what should I do? Thank you Silvio Corrao