Bollinger Bands Ultimate

5

BollingerBandsEA is an Expert Advisor designed to combine technical analysis with automated execution, utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy. Developed for traders of all experience levels, it offers a practical approach to streamline your trading activities in the financial market.

Why Choose BollingerBandsEA?

  • Strategy-Based Approach: Built on Bollinger Bands logic, the EA identifies trading opportunities using solid technical criteria.

  • Smart Automation: Enables automated buy and sell operations, reducing the need for constant monitoring.

  • Risk Management: Includes adjustable options for Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital.

  • Ease of Use: Features a user-friendly interface suitable for traders with various levels of expertise.

Requirements and Compatibility

  • Available as a compiled file (EX4/EX5) for MetaTrader 4/5 platforms.

  • Does not use external libraries (DLLs), ensuring maximum security standards.

Explore the potential of BollingerBandsEA and make your trading process more efficient and organized.



Avis 1
silvioit CORRAO
696
silvioit CORRAO 2025.06.06 14:02 
 

Unfortunately, I cannot try your creation; I don’t see the bands, but maybe is normal; but, for sure i placed in various charts since two days, I think. Nothing. It happens nothing. So I ask you kindly what should I do? Thank you Silvio Corrao

Plus de l'auteur
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Force des Devises Description Cet indicateur analyse la force relative des principales devises du marché Forex, offrant une vision claire et objective sur celles qui se renforcent ou s'affaiblissent par rapport aux autres. Il évalue les paires clés (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) et calcule la force en utilisant des méthodes telles que le RSI ou le ROC, selon la configuration définie par l'utilisateur. Les résultats sont affichés sous forme de lignes individuelles pour cha
Candlestick Scanner
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Candlestick Scanner — Détecteur Automatique de Modèles Résumé Le Candlestick Scanner est un outil puissant qui identifie automatiquement plus de 20 modèles de chandeliers classiques, à la fois sur les barres historiques et en temps réel. Pour chaque modèle détecté, l'indicateur dessine une étiquette claire sur le graphique, pointe la bougie avec une flèche et fournit des données pour l'intégration avec vos EAs et scripts. Il comprend un système de notification complet (Alerte, Push et E-mail) p
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
SimpleProb : Votre nouvel allié sur le marché financier ! Description Vous en avez assez des indicateurs compliqués qui embrouillent plus qu’ils n’aident ? SimpleProb apporte clarté et efficacité à votre trading sur MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb est un indicateur d’analyse technique conçu pour les traders recherchant précision et simplicité dans leurs décisions d’achat et de vente. Il calcule les probabilités de mouvements haussiers ( CALL ) et baissiers ( PUT ) sur la base des 14 dernières périodes
Bollinger Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Transform Your Trading with the Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor! Are you tired of trading strategies that don't deliver consistent results? Introducing the   Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor   – the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize profits and minimize risks. Key Features: Accurate Signals:   Utilizes the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Intelligent Risk Management:   Protect your capital with advanced risk manageme
Volume Traders
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
VolumeTrader - Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Maximize Your Profits with Volume and RSI Analysis! Tired of manually searching for patterns and missing market opportunities? VolumeTrader is the solution you are looking for! This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify trading opportunities based on two of the most powerful market indicators: Trading Volume and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Key Features: Volume Analysis:   The EA monitors the buy and sell volume of each
Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts Description:  Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device. Features: Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data
Heat Map Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Heatmap Indicator for Advanced Volume Analysis The Heatmap Indicator offers a practical and visual approach to market volume analysis, enabling traders to make informed decisions quickly. Key Features 1. Volume Heatmap Representation Displays volume intensity using a clear color scale. Blue : Low activity Green : Moderate activity Orange : High activity Red : Maximum volume 2. Customizable Interface Adjustable color settings to suit user preferences. Optional real-time percentage display for ad
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Probabilité Description L'Indicateur de Probabilité est un outil conçu pour les traders souhaitant identifier des opportunités d'achat et de vente en analysant les bougies précédentes. Il calcule la probabilité de hausse ( CALL ) et de baisse ( PUT ) en fonction du nombre de bougies analysées et affiche des flèches sur le graphique pour signaler les points d'entrée potentiels. Caractéristiques Analyse des bougies : Analyse un nombre configurable de bougies pour calculer les probabi
Heat Map Pro mt5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis! **Key Features** **Visual Heat Map** - Instant volume intensity visualization through colors - Blue: Low volume - Green: Medium volume - Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume - Red: High volume **Intuitive Interface** - Dynamic color scale - Real-time percentage indicator - Current level indicator - Customizable colors and transparency **Smart Alert System** - Custo
Zenith Angel
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Zenith Angel EA : Automatisation Intelligente pour les Traders Description Zenith Angel EA est un outil avancé de trading automatisé conçu pour optimiser les opérations financières et aider les traders à prendre des décisions stratégiques. Il intègre une technologie de pointe avec des stratégies éprouvées sur le marché pour offrir précision, efficacité et contrôle total sur les activités de trading. Cet Expert Advisor traite simultanément plusieurs indicateurs techniques, garantissant des ajuste
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
Session Time Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Session Time Pro 2.0 — Indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 Description Générale Session Time Pro 2.0 est un indicateur conçu pour les traders souhaitant analyser efficacement les sessions de marché. Il offre une visualisation avancée des horaires de négociation, des plages de prix et des projections, aidant à identifier les tendances du marché tout au long de la journée. Grâce à ses options de personnalisation flexibles, l'indicateur met en évidence des sessions spécifiques sur le graphique à l'aide de
Augusto Martins Lopes
1860
Réponse du développeur Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.06.12 21:56
I will release the bowling lines and add input signals so that we can filter the problem you are facing ok!
