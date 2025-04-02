Bollinger Bands Ultimate

5

BollingerBandsEA is an Expert Advisor designed to combine technical analysis with automated execution, utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy. Developed for traders of all experience levels, it offers a practical approach to streamline your trading activities in the financial market.

Why Choose BollingerBandsEA?

  • Strategy-Based Approach: Built on Bollinger Bands logic, the EA identifies trading opportunities using solid technical criteria.

  • Smart Automation: Enables automated buy and sell operations, reducing the need for constant monitoring.

  • Risk Management: Includes adjustable options for Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital.

  • Ease of Use: Features a user-friendly interface suitable for traders with various levels of expertise.

Requirements and Compatibility

  • Available as a compiled file (EX4/EX5) for MetaTrader 4/5 platforms.

  • Does not use external libraries (DLLs), ensuring maximum security standards.

Explore the potential of BollingerBandsEA and make your trading process more efficient and organized.



Recensioni 1
silvioit CORRAO
696
silvioit CORRAO 2025.06.06 14:02 
 

Unfortunately, I cannot try your creation; I don’t see the bands, but maybe is normal; but, for sure i placed in various charts since two days, I think. Nothing. It happens nothing. So I ask you kindly what should I do? Thank you Silvio Corrao

Prodotti consigliati
TitanCross
Davut Ozcan
Experts
MA Cross MACD Final Engine v3.04 Automazione strategica multi-timeframe con integrazione CTrade Panoramica: MA Cross MACD Final Engine v3.04 è un Expert Advisor progettato per MetaTrader 5 che combina l’incrocio di medie mobili (MA), la conferma dell’indicatore MACD e un filtro trend basato su timeframe superiori. Offre una gestione delle operazioni automatizzata e reattiva alle condizioni di mercato. Funzionalità principali: Incrocio MA + Conferma MACD: I segnali di acquisto e vendita vengon
FREE
Big Mac B
STANTON ROUX
3.5 (6)
Experts
The Big Mac B MQL5 expert advisor is a based off a Bollinger breakout strategy. The MACD indicator is used to confirm either a buy or sell trend. The MFI indicator to act as a trading range to ensure that the buy or sell is not activated when the price is in an overbought or oversold condition. Trades will only be entered if the current price is within the trading range of the MFI indicator. Default settings are for the USDJPY on the 5 minute time-frame. To work with the news server, you must a
FREE
EMA SignalLine Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
SaTo EA
Mr Nattapon Chanchanakan
Experts
SaTo EA simple for free.  1. Double MA indicator for Entry signal 2. RSI for trend filter (Uptrend: RSI value greater than RSI level, Downtrend: RSI value less than RSI level ) 3. MACD for trend filter  (Uptrend:   MACD greater than signal , Downtrend:   MACD less signal ) Buy signal : Fast MA greater than Slow MA, RSI value greater than RSI level, MACD greater than signal Sell signal : Fast MA less than Slow MA, RSI value less than RSI level, MACD less signal
FREE
MA ADX Market Analyzer EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
This MA ADX Market analyzer Expert Advisor is an advanced EA that continuously scans the market and finds the best trading opportunities for the trader. It uses a combination of Moving Average (MA) and ADX indicators to generate the trading signals. It is a fully automated EA that sends buy and sell orders to the market so that the trader does not have to be at the computer interface each time and gives his or her time to do his own activities.  This is a free EA that you can download Straight A
FREE
SparkLight EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
3 (2)
Experts
SparkLight EA  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses advanced algorithms for the price analysis of the latest trends. Every order has StopLoss and every order is placed based on the primary or the secondary trend analysis algorithm. This EA does  NOT use  Martingale or Arbitrage strategy. It can trade more orders at the same time but every order has the same Lot size if using FixedLotSize. SparkLight EA is  NOT  a minute scalper or tick scalper that produces high number of trades per da
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
ScriptBot Global
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.5 (4)
Experts
ScriptBot is a multi-strategy robot developed to be practical and robust, with ScriptBot you are able to create different strategies of your own, install up to 51 indicators of your liking and build your own trigger using simple logic expressions. AVISO:   This Expert Advisor is outdated , a new ScriptBot is being rewritten from scratch. Below we will tell you a little about the structure: Indicators:   ScriptBot does not have indicators in its coding, this means that you have full control of
FREE
The Witch Of Wall Street
Csongor Pall
3 (2)
Experts
Hetti is a Martingale based  EA  works with netting mode on mt5 platform. Signals for buy or sell orders are based on  Aligator and Bollinger band indicators. Recommended to run on cent based account with at least 200000 when operating with higher starting lot sizes. (max3) You can change many setting to find the optimal operation for every vehicle you choose to run.  Lets see an example for settings on EURUSD pair from the period of 2016-2023 with every tick based on real ticks. (screenshots
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
Experts
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
FREE
Assembled 3i
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
3 standard indicators are used within this expert advisor and all their parameters are configurable and optimizable .  The default settings are set for the GbpUsd pair on M15 timeframe , more settings can be found in #Post 1 in the Comments section of the product . Results are obtained using the combined power of the 3 standard indicators ( MACD , Moving Average and Stochastic ) by using diferrent decision power of the indicators and optimized values of each indicator setting . Only one order at
FREE
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
Experts
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Efficient Zenith Basic
Dafit Kris Biantoro
Experts
The EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader platform—exclusively optimized for the EURUSD market. Developed by Dafit Kris Biantoro, this free version streamlines the trading process by removing candlestick pattern recognition inputs while still delivering essential trading functions and robust risk management. Key Features Market Specific: Tailored for the EURUSD market. Risk Management: Easily configure lot size, take profit, and stop loss to mana
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
LVL Bollinger Bands
LVL Invest
5 (3)
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL RSI mt5 If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direc
FREE
Viop MACD Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Viop MACD Hedge EA – Robot di Strategia per VIOP Basato su Segnali Viop MACD Hedge EA è un robot di trading algoritmico ottimizzato per il mercato dei futures e delle opzioni della Borsa di Istanbul (VIOP). Grazie alla sua struttura flessibile, supporta quattro strategie: Hedge, Limit, Martingale e Trading Normale . È perfettamente compatibile anche con il mercato Forex. 1. Quattro Strategie in un Solo Sistema L’utente può attivare una delle seguenti strategie: Strategia Hedge: ordine limit
Candle Cross DCR
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Descrizione dell’Expert Advisor: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato per MetaTrader 5. Genera segnali di trading precisi quando una candela attraversa una media mobile esponenziale. Può anche usare un filtro DCR opzionale, composto da DeMarker, CCI e RSI, per confermare o bloccare i segnali. Logica della strategia Un segnale di ingresso si genera quando una candela chiude al di là della EMA: Acquisto se la candela chiude sopra l’EMA e la precedente
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Solo 7/10 copie rimaste al prezzo di lancio di $85! Filosofia — “Costruire solo quando il mercato dice sì.” La maggior parte delle griglie piazza livelli a caso e spera. MAM White chiede prima il permesso: al trend, alla volatilità, al tuo broker. Costruisce una griglia LIMIT unilaterale solo quando la EMA veloce è allineata con un forte trend EMA lento e il prezzo è correttamente distante dal centro. Nessun trend? Nessuna costruzione. Nuovo flip? Raffreddamento. Spread troppo ampio o fuori
FREE
Girafee Bands EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Girafee Bands EA  is an expert advisor that uses  Bollinger Bands  and  On Balance Volume  as indicators. Girafee  entry signals  and  trade out  depends on  Bollinger complex averages and bands crosses , according to Girafee strategy and a  Magic Multiplier  that can be configured for low to high frequency trading, even in trend trades or not. Also, Bollinger Bands can be enabled as trade out system. In addition,  OBV  can be used as a  filter to trade in , according to a growth volume or not.
KingGoldPlusMT5
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
EA KingGold Plus: Detailed Description of the Automated Trading System 1. General Introduction EA KingGold Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This EA is designed to operate based on a combination of technical indicators to identify trends and entry points, along with a position management strategy utilizing an averaging method when the market moves unfavorably against the initial trade. The EA's objective is to optimize entry poin
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA , a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities. Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and
FREE
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
MACD Hedge Strategy
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
1. Fondamento strategico: Incroci tra MACD e Medie Mobili MACD Hedge EA si basa sui segnali generati dagli incroci tra l'indicatore MACD e le Medie Mobili (MA) . Questi segnali aiutano a individuare forti tendenze rialziste o ribassiste, garantendo l'apertura delle operazioni nella direzione corretta del mercato. 2. Gestione flessibile delle posizioni con sistema Hedge e Grid Una volta rilevata la direzione del trend, il robot apre una posizione principale (ACQUISTO/VENDITA). Allo stesso tempo,
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
Experts
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (286)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (11)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (12)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $390, successive 20 copie — $550. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 6 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una va
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Altri dall’autore
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Indicatore di Forza delle Valute Descrizione Questo indicatore analizza la forza relativa delle principali valute del mercato Forex, offrendo una visione chiara e obiettiva su quali valute si stanno rafforzando o indebolendo rispetto alle altre. Valuta coppie chiave (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) e calcola la forza utilizzando metodi come RSI o ROC, in base alla configurazione definita dall'utente. I risultati vengono visualizzati in linee individuali per ciascuna valuta, facilitando l
Candlestick Scanner
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Candlestick Scanner — Rilevatore Automatico di Pattern Riepilogo Il Candlestick Scanner è uno strumento potente che identifica automaticamente oltre 20 pattern classici di candele, sia su barre storiche che in tempo reale. Per ogni pattern rilevato, l'indicatore disegna un'etichetta chiara sul grafico, indica la candela con una freccia e fornisce dati per l'integrazione con i tuoi EA e script. Include un sistema di notifica completo (Allerta, Push ed E-mail) per non perdere mai un'opportunità.
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
SimpleProb: Il tuo nuovo alleato nel mercato finanziario! Descrizione Sei stanco di indicatori complessi che confondono più che aiutare? SimpleProb porta semplicità ed efficienza nelle tue operazioni su MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb è un indicatore di analisi tecnica progettato per i trader che cercano chiarezza e precisione nelle loro decisioni di acquisto e vendita. Calcola le probabilità di movimenti rialzisti ( CALL ) e ribassisti ( PUT ) basandosi sugli ultimi 14 periodi, fornendo segnali visiv
Bollinger Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Transform Your Trading with the Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor! Are you tired of trading strategies that don't deliver consistent results? Introducing the   Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor   – the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize profits and minimize risks. Key Features: Accurate Signals:   Utilizes the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Intelligent Risk Management:   Protect your capital with advanced risk manageme
Volume Traders
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
VolumeTrader - Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Maximize Your Profits with Volume and RSI Analysis! Tired of manually searching for patterns and missing market opportunities? VolumeTrader is the solution you are looking for! This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify trading opportunities based on two of the most powerful market indicators: Trading Volume and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Key Features: Volume Analysis:   The EA monitors the buy and sell volume of each
Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts Description:  Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device. Features: Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data
Heat Map Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Heatmap Indicator for Advanced Volume Analysis The Heatmap Indicator offers a practical and visual approach to market volume analysis, enabling traders to make informed decisions quickly. Key Features 1. Volume Heatmap Representation Displays volume intensity using a clear color scale. Blue : Low activity Green : Moderate activity Orange : High activity Red : Maximum volume 2. Customizable Interface Adjustable color settings to suit user preferences. Optional real-time percentage display for ad
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Indicatore di Probabilità Descrizione L'Indicatore di Probabilità è uno strumento progettato per i trader che desiderano identificare opportunità di acquisto e vendita analizzando le candele precedenti. Calcola la probabilità di rialzo ( CALL ) e ribasso ( PUT ) in base al numero di candele analizzate e mostra frecce sul grafico per segnalare possibili punti di ingresso. Caratteristiche Analisi delle candele : Analizza un numero configurabile di candele per calcolare le probabilità di rialzo e r
Heat Map Pro mt5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis! **Key Features** **Visual Heat Map** - Instant volume intensity visualization through colors - Blue: Low volume - Green: Medium volume - Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume - Red: High volume **Intuitive Interface** - Dynamic color scale - Real-time percentage indicator - Current level indicator - Customizable colors and transparency **Smart Alert System** - Custo
Zenith Angel
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Zenith Angel EA: Automazione Intelligente per Trader Descrizione Zenith Angel EA è uno strumento avanzato di trading automatizzato progettato per ottimizzare le operazioni finanziarie e supportare i trader nelle decisioni strategiche. Integra tecnologia all'avanguardia con strategie di mercato consolidate per garantire precisione, efficienza e controllo totale sulle attività di trading. Questo Expert Advisor analizza simultaneamente diversi indicatori tecnici, adattandosi dinamicamente alle cond
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
Session Time Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Session Time Pro 2.0 — Indicatore per MetaTrader 5 Descrizione Generale Session Time Pro 2.0 è un indicatore progettato per i trader che desiderano analizzare le sessioni di mercato in modo efficiente. Offre una visualizzazione avanzata degli orari di negoziazione, delle fasce di prezzo e delle proiezioni, aiutando a identificare i modelli di comportamento del mercato durante la giornata. Grazie alle sue opzioni di personalizzazione, l'indicatore evidenzia sessioni specifiche sul grafico utilizz
Filtro:
silvioit CORRAO
696
silvioit CORRAO 2025.06.06 14:02 
 

Unfortunately, I cannot try your creation; I don’t see the bands, but maybe is normal; but, for sure i placed in various charts since two days, I think. Nothing. It happens nothing. So I ask you kindly what should I do? Thank you Silvio Corrao

Augusto Martins Lopes
1860
Risposta dello sviluppatore Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.06.12 21:56
I will release the bowling lines and add input signals so that we can filter the problem you are facing ok!
Rispondi alla recensione