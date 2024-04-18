My Robots Guide

Hello everyone, I'm Esmaeil and here I will explain the inputs and how to run the EA properly to get the most out of it so stay with me :)





There are 3 steps to run the EA properly :

now details:

1. you have to run on Any chart but the timeframe should be H1 and you only have to run this EA once on one chart .

when you attach it you have to enable two things to allow the Metatrader to run the robot and open trades:





First check the box of "Allow Algo Trading " in the Common tab of the expert when you try to attach it to chart as shown below:









Second Click on the "Algo Trading" button on top of your metatrader window and make it green as show below:













After this the icon of the EA should be a smiley face on the Metatrader4 or a blue icon on metatrader5 like below:















2.you have to add the https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the URL section so the EA can download the latest upcoming news. here is where you should add it:

first click on Tools on top of the Metatrader window:













then click on Options as shown in the picture below:















then click on expert advisors tab and the check the box of "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and then enter the address and click OK as shown below:

















3.here is the details of the inputs but i have to mention the default input is suitable for most traders , im running it on a default and a custom setfile on my signals ,i will attach the set file at the end of this article feel free to download it(the custom set file has the filter trading by RSI on and it has one more layer of protection)



for the risk if you set the risk by percentage since the more risk you take you can have lower balance (because each broker has minimum lot):

Minimum possible Risk% Balance 1 1000 USD 2 500 USD 0.5 2000 USD 5 200 USD



General preferences

Trading symbol list: defines which instruments the EA will trade

Main magic number setup: unique ID to distinguish this EA’s orders from others

EA order commentary: custom note attached to each order for tracking and filtering





Control repeated trades

Enable one trade per symbol: blocks opening a new position if one already exists on that symbol

Minimum distance between trades of the same pair: enforces a gap between consecutive entries on the same pair





Risk configuration

Set method for lot calculation: selects how position size is computed (e.g., fixed, balance-based, risk tier like mid_risk)





Drawdown-based closure

Maximum drawdown allowed to restrict new trades: stops opening new positions once equity drawdown reaches the limit

Close on drawdown option: when enabled, closes all open trades if the drawdown threshold is hit





Order process

Activate splitting orders into x TP levels: divides a position into multiple partial take-profit targets

Number of orders to split main order setup: specifies how many partial TP slices are created