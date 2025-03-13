OmegaAI

This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm.

The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the other two work with the M15 interval.

These models can be used either individually or together, it is recommended to select a pair of models, i.e. any 2 together or 4 at once, since the selected signals to buy or sell will be summed up and if, for example, one model gives a signal to buy, and the other to sell, the adviser then ignores such a signal and as a result, greater accuracy of forecasts is achieved.

You can see the profitability of currency pairs in the strategy tester after the test in the "Journal" tab, and disable unprofitable pairs as needed in the advisor settings, or select the most profitable, the Active option.

Default settings are selected that are better not to use, at the moment the best settings OmegaAIModel1234GridPairs10Proc5.set OmegaAIModel1234GridPairs10_NoGold.set

To reduce the risk, decrease the value of the "koef" parameter in the settings.

The deposit should be from 1000$, or use a cent account, then 10$ will be enough. You can also use a smaller deposit, but be sure to do a back test and evaluate the drawdown

The advisor was trained from 2023 to 2025, testing in the strategy tester should be done from 2025

  • Before testing, it is advisable to choose the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.
  • In the strategy tester, set the trading mode to " 1 minute OHLC".
  • Also, to speed up testing, you can disable the strategy tester’s visualization.
  • At the end of the test, you can view the profitability and maximum drawdown of each pair separately in the "Journal" tab.

    Description of some advisor settings

    • UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - option to choose the lot size for each pair separately, by default true, one lot size for all, specified by the above parameter.
    • UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables global take profit in percentage of current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after which all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC.
    • UseMaxStopLossProcent - enables global stop loss in percentage of current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after which all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC.
    • IsDynamicLot - enable automatic lot size formation depending on the balance or free margin.
    • is_koef_for_each - if true, the lot size is formed based on the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then based on the total balance or free margin.
    • koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the higher it is, the greater the risks.
    • from - forming the lot size depending on the balance or free margin.
    • CountOfGrid - number of pending orders in the grid.
    • CountGridBars - number of recent bars in history, from which the lowest and highest price is found for calculating the interval between grid orders: MaxPrice and MinPrice.
    • GridKoef - the distance between pending orders in the grid is calculated using the formula (MaxPrice - MinPrice)/ GridKoef.
    • GridKoefBegin, GridKoefEnd - distribution of coefficients for multiplying the price of a pending order in the grid.


    Reviews 3
    Michael 888
    407
    Michael 888 2025.04.21 12:33 
     

    Good EA,till now profits only.Thanks Eugen 👍I will update my review periodically with the screen shots in comment section.

    Jejomar Erebaren
    235
    Jejomar Erebaren 2025.03.26 15:03 
     

    Great EA, profit at first orders. Will update review after a month. Author helps a lot.

    Wendi Zheng
    2400
    Wendi Zheng 2025.03.18 13:41 
     

    The EA’s strategy is very unique, possibly one of a kind on MQL5. It made a profit on the first day of purchase, and the DD was low.

