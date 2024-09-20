Kanunay Expert Advisor





Overview

Kanunay is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for automated forex trading. It combines the Kwiatkowski-Phillips-Schmidt-Shin (KPSS) test for stationarity with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. The EA is designed to open trades during specific hours and uses a set of conditions to determine entry points.





Key Features

1. KPSS-RSI Combination: Uses KPSS for trend identification and RSI for overbought/oversold conditions.

2. Time-Based Trading: Operates within user-defined trading hours.

3. Adaptive Entry Conditions: Considers current RSI, average RSI, and previous candle direction.

4. Fixed Take Profit: Uses a user-defined take profit in pips.

5. Customizable Parameters: Allows users to adjust various inputs for strategy optimization.





Trading Logic

- The EA checks for new bars within the specified time range.

- It calculates the KPSS statistic and RSI values.

- Trade entry conditions:

- KPSS value must be above the threshold (indicating non-stationarity).

- For buy trades:

- Current RSI below lower threshold

- Previous candle was bullish

- Average RSI above lower average threshold

- For sell trades:

- Current RSI above upper threshold

- Previous candle was bearish

- Average RSI below upper average threshold





Customizable Inputs

- KPSS window size and threshold

- RSI period and price type

- RSI thresholds (current and average)

- Trading hours

- Trading volume

- Take profit in pips





Risk Management

- Fixed take profit for all trades

- No built-in stop loss (consider adding for better risk management)



Notes

- The EA uses a custom implementation of the KPSS test.

- It incorporates a long-run variance calculation using the Bartlett kernel.

- The strategy aims to identify trending markets and potential reversal points.





This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want to automate their trading based on a combination of trend and momentum indicators. It's important to thoroughly backtest and forward test the EA with different parameter settings before using it on a live account.





Important Disclaimer

It is crucial to understand that this Expert Advisor, like any trading tool, is not capable of predicting the future. It is designed to analyze market conditions based on historical data and predefined rules, but market behavior can be unpredictable. This EA should be considered as a tool to assist traders in their decision-making process, not as a guarantee of profits or a substitute for sound trading knowledge and risk management practices. Always use caution and never risk more than you can afford to lose when trading.





PS: This EA has been tested on GOLD (XAUUSD). The settings are preconfigured for trading gold. Once downloaded, the EA can be attached directly to the chart without needing to adjust any settings.



