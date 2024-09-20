Kanunay

4
Kanunay Expert Advisor

Overview
Kanunay is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for automated forex trading. It combines the Kwiatkowski-Phillips-Schmidt-Shin (KPSS) test for stationarity with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. The EA is designed to open trades during specific hours and uses a set of conditions to determine entry points.

Key Features
1. KPSS-RSI Combination: Uses KPSS for trend identification and RSI for overbought/oversold conditions.
2. Time-Based Trading: Operates within user-defined trading hours.
3. Adaptive Entry Conditions: Considers current RSI, average RSI, and previous candle direction.
4. Fixed Take Profit: Uses a user-defined take profit in pips.
5. Customizable Parameters: Allows users to adjust various inputs for strategy optimization.

Trading Logic
- The EA checks for new bars within the specified time range.
- It calculates the KPSS statistic and RSI values.
- Trade entry conditions:
  - KPSS value must be above the threshold (indicating non-stationarity).
  - For buy trades: 
    - Current RSI below lower threshold
    - Previous candle was bullish
    - Average RSI above lower average threshold
  - For sell trades:
    - Current RSI above upper threshold
    - Previous candle was bearish
    - Average RSI below upper average threshold

Customizable Inputs
- KPSS window size and threshold
- RSI period and price type
- RSI thresholds (current and average)
- Trading hours
- Trading volume
- Take profit in pips

Risk Management
- Fixed take profit for all trades
- No built-in stop loss (consider adding for better risk management)


Notes

- The EA uses a custom implementation of the KPSS test.
- It incorporates a long-run variance calculation using the Bartlett kernel.
- The strategy aims to identify trending markets and potential reversal points.

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want to automate their trading based on a combination of trend and momentum indicators. It's important to thoroughly backtest and forward test the EA with different parameter settings before using it on a live account.

Important Disclaimer
It is crucial to understand that this Expert Advisor, like any trading tool, is not capable of predicting the future. It is designed to analyze market conditions based on historical data and predefined rules, but market behavior can be unpredictable. This EA should be considered as a tool to assist traders in their decision-making process, not as a guarantee of profits or a substitute for sound trading knowledge and risk management practices. Always use caution and never risk more than you can afford to lose when trading.


PS: This EA has been tested on GOLD (XAUUSD). The settings are preconfigured for trading gold. Once downloaded, the EA can be attached directly to the chart without needing to adjust any settings.


Reviews 3
Gundolfer
551
Gundolfer 2024.09.21 13:41 
 

Läuft sehr gut im test

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XG Gold Robot MT5
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Panagsa Trader
Nikko Joe Petalbo Ramal
Experts
Panagsa EA: Trend-Following Strategy for Gold and USDJPY The Panagsa EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading Gold and USDJPY . This Expert Advisor uses technical indicators to identify potential trading opportunities in trending markets for these two instruments. Key Features: Dual Indicator Strategy: Combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Average Directional Index (ADX) to generate trading signals. Customizable Parameters: Adjustable settings for RSI, ADX,
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javaai
559
javaai 2025.05.07 13:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Redeldedel
75
Redeldedel 2024.09.30 15:45 
 

Dear Nikko Joe Petalbo Ramal, I tested the EA and find it very interesting, but it would be great if a stoploss could be added, is it possible for you to add a stoploss option? Kind regards, Ed

Gundolfer
551
Gundolfer 2024.09.21 13:41 
 

Läuft sehr gut im test

Nikko Joe Petalbo Ramal
1336
Reply from developer Nikko Joe Petalbo Ramal 2024.09.23 02:32
thank you for the good review
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