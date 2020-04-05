Jmax Fx Gods Praise EA

Introducing J-Max_Fx God's_Praise-EA, It is fully automated trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence(A.I), It is a trend-following trading EA, and fully designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) market with a Pure Price Action trading strategy and trend confirmation with trend-following indicators. The EA works on any forex trading broker with a tight spread, like ECN brokers (account types), PRO accounts, RAW spreads accounts, and STANDARD accounts, etc. The money management deployed into this EA helps the investors trading capital to be safe without liquidating. The EA comes with stop-losses, take-profits, and trailing stops to secure the profits for the investor in the forex market. The stop-loss features help cut losses to protect the investor's trading capital from liquidating; the EA works on any market condition, and it has been designed to filter highly impactful news releases to avoid high drawdown on the account balance and equity balance.

THE EA SET-UPS

Kindly watch this video and set up the EA file: https://youtu.be/TySBIVVH-n0 Minimum Deposit: $100 At the "INPUT" Turn ON (Use_Fixed_Ratio = true) Money management.!!!

At the "INPUT" type in your broker's "symbol" for Gold to activate the EA at "Trading_Pairs," example (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD.s, XAUUSD.e, XAUUSD.p, Gold...etc) Timeframe: H1 Trading Pair: Gold_(XAUUSD) Run the EA on VPS service 24/5

FULLY AUTOMATED FEATURES

Chart Analysis(Technical analysis and Fundamental analysis) Trade Execution (Buy/Sell) Stop_Loss Settings Take_Profits Settings Trailing_Stops Settings Breakeven Settings

RECOMMENDATIONS