ICT London Killzone SMC Sniper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Promotional Price: $368. The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1888
Features:
- This unique strategy is based on ICT London Killzone. Very easy to install and use
- No Martingale, no Grid. Single Entry
- The order always has Stoploss and Takeprofit
- Low win rate, very high RR
- Recommended: risk per trade=0.5-1% Balance
- Pairs: GBPUSD (highly recommended), EURUSD
- Timeframe: Any timeframe (setting in parameters)
- Minimum deposit : $500
- Account type (IMPORTANT): Raw/Zero with lowest spreads (I use Exness-Zero, spread=0). Leverage: 500 or more. Account: Hedge
- Symbol-Stops level must equal 0 (almost brokers has Stops level = 0). How to view Stops level? MT5 -> View -> Symbols -> search Symbol -> view Stops level
Input Parameters:
- IMPORTANT: default setting use for Exness-Server Time
- Initial Capital: use to calculate risk per trade
- Risk per Trade: % risk of Account-Balance/ Initial Capital
- Server Time - DST Type: Daylight Saving Time (DST) type of broker server
- Server Time (Asia-Begin, Europe-Begin, Entry-End): need adjust follow your broker server time. Don't care Year/Month/Date, only need adjust Hour/Minute
- High TF-1: higher timeframe-1. Must set
- High TF-2: higher timeframe-2. Set when input "Use HighTF-2 to Entry?" =true
- Low TF: lower timeframe. Must set
- Risk Type: calculate risk based Account-Balance/ Initial Capital. Recommended: use Balance to increase Profit and decrease Drawdown
- CE - Choch Type: Confirmation Entry - Choch type
- Entry - Limit Type: FVG/OB/OB.InsideBar. Note: OB.InsideBar_Candle = OB + InsideBar_Candle
- Entry - FVG Type: FVG to Entry
- Set BE: when has no Unmitigated-OB
- Use HighTF-2 to Entry: if you use HighTF-2 to Entry -> more Setup -> you'll recevie more profit but also more Drawdown (IMPORTANT: backtest carefully before use HighTF-2 to Entry)
EA Signal: mql5.com/en/signals/2225145