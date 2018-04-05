ICT London Killzone SMC Sniper

Promotional Price:  $368. The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1888

Features:

  • This unique strategy is based on ICT London Killzone. Very easy to install and use
  • No Martingale, no Grid. Single Entry
  • The order always has Stoploss and Takeprofit
  • Low win rate, very high RR
  • Recommended: risk per trade=0.5-1% Balance
  • Pairs: GBPUSD (highly recommended), EURUSD
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe (setting in parameters)
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type (IMPORTANT): Raw/Zero with lowest spreads (I use Exness-Zero, spread=0). Leverage: 500 or more. Account: Hedge
  • Symbol-Stops level must equal 0 (almost brokers has Stops level = 0). How to view Stops level? MT5 -> View -> Symbols -> search Symbol -> view Stops level

Input Parameters:

  • IMPORTANT: default setting use for Exness-Server Time
  • Initial Capital: use to calculate risk per trade
  • Risk per Trade: % risk of Account-Balance/ Initial Capital
  • Server Time - DST Type: Daylight Saving Time (DST) type of broker server
  • Server Time (Asia-Begin, Europe-Begin, Entry-End): need adjust follow your broker server time. Don't care Year/Month/Date, only need adjust Hour/Minute
  • High TF-1: higher timeframe-1. Must set
  • High TF-2: higher timeframe-2. Set when input "Use HighTF-2 to Entry?" =true
  • Low TF: lower timeframe. Must set
  • Risk Type: calculate risk based Account-Balance/ Initial Capital. Recommended: use Balance to increase Profit and decrease Drawdown
  • CE - Choch Type: Confirmation Entry - Choch type
  • Entry - Limit Type: FVG/OB/OB.InsideBar. Note: OB.InsideBar_Candle = OB + InsideBar_Candle
  • Entry - FVG Type: FVG to Entry
  • Set BE: when has no Unmitigated-OB
  • Use HighTF-2 to Entry: if you use HighTF-2 to Entry -> more Setup -> you'll recevie more profit but also more Drawdown (IMPORTANT: backtest carefully before use HighTF-2 to Entry)


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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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