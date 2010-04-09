RiskX Turbo EA

RiskX Turbo EA - High-Risk Trading Robot

Overview: RiskX Turbo EA is an ultra-aggressive trading robot designed for traders who embrace high risk for potentially high rewards. Operating on the USD/JPY 1-hour chart, this EA executes bold trades by utilizing one-third of the account balance per position and exponentially increasing trade sizes as equity grows. While it offers significant profit potential, it also carries an inherent risk of full account loss, which is entirely dependent on chance.

Key Features:

  1. Extreme Risk & Reward: The EA uses 33% of the account balance per trade, compounding gains as the equity increases.
  2. Optimized for USD/JPY (1-Hour Chart): Default settings are tailored for a $1000 account and specifically fine-tuned for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe.
  3. Complex Customization: The strategy parameters are intricate. Users must contact the developer for setting adjustments and optimization guidance.
  4. Probability-Based Trading: If the EA encounters six consecutive losses, the account may be completely wiped out. This scenario has a mathematical probability of 1.5625%, akin to flipping a coin and landing the same side six times in a row. Account survival is purely based on luck.
  5. User-Driven Optimization: While optimized for USD/JPY, traders can manually optimize it for other currency pairs if desired.

Important Disclaimer: RiskX Turbo EA is an extremely high-risk trading tool and does not constitute financial advice or investment recommendations. Account loss is entirely based on probability and luck. Users must acknowledge the potential for full account depletion. Extensive backtesting and demo trading are strongly advised before using real capital. Only trade with funds you are willing to lose.


