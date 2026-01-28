Dual Impulse

This is a custom indicator based on candlestick price action. It generates alerts for buy or sell signals on any trading instrument. There are explanatory materials available for signal validation, entry, and exit techniques. To learn more, search for Benjc Trade Advisor on YouTube for explanatory videos.

The latest version includes liquidity filters to enhance signal accuracy. 

Future updates will likely come with price increases.

When a signal is generated, the system prompts immediate trading action. This approach minimizes retracement risks post-trade execution. Losses are limited when a setup is invalidated.

The system aims to reduce eye strain by monitoring the chart and providing alerts when a setup is ready. Push notifications are supported, enabling signal delivery to your mobile device even when you're away. The computer must be online with the indicator running for this feature or optionally rent a VPS.

The indicator offers unlimited usage. It is recommended to use it on short time frames for precise entries and to manage risk effectively.

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