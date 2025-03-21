Trailing Drawdown Monitor

Trailing Drawdown Monitor is a tool that records your trailing drawdown based on the firm’s percentage (e. g 6%). It prioritizes what’s remaining to breach your account in a live market. No need to refresh propfirm’s website for update. Track your remaining to breach live so that you can be able to adjust your lot size or stop overtrading. 
On the start, adjust drawdown percentage based on the firm. Key in the initial balance and highest equity. Running Max/highest equity will automatically update when on a trade. 

If your broker/prop firm does not offer highest equity mark, record highest equity on trade exit for use in the next trading session after closing Mt5. 

Find out more here: https://youtu.be/r7nJMne6EVc
