Trailing Drawdown Monitor is a tool that records your trailing drawdown based on the firm’s percentage (e. g 6%). It prioritizes what’s remaining to breach your account in a live market. No need to refresh propfirm’s website for update. Track your remaining to breach live so that you can be able to adjust your lot size or stop overtrading.

On the start, adjust drawdown percentage based on the firm. Key in the initial balance and highest equity. Running Max/highest equity will automatically update when on a trade.