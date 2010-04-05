The Gold Edge is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically developed for the XAU/USD (gold vs US dollar) instrument. The algorithm is optimized for low-spread environments and focuses on precise execution and customizable risk control.





Key Features:

• Small Stop Loss Use

Implements a compact stop-loss to help control potential drawdowns per trade.

• Optimized for Low Spread Accounts

Ideal for ECN, Raw Spread, or similar account types with minimal commissions.

• Flexible Risk Management

Supports automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk level.

• Liquidity and Volatility Assessment

Analyzes market conditions before initiating trades to adjust to the current environment.

• Versatile Strategy Compatibility

Can be used for short-term scalping on M1 or for more moderate intraday trading setups.

• High-Speed Signal Processing

Suitable for use during active market phases such as the European and American sessions.





Recommended Trading Conditions:

• Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or equivalent

• Minimum Deposit: from $100

• Leverage: from 1:100

• Timeframe: M1

• Trading Hours: During high-liquidity periods (European and US sessions)



