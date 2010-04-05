The Gold Edge
The Gold Edge is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically developed for the XAU/USD (gold vs US dollar) instrument. The algorithm is optimized for low-spread environments and focuses on precise execution and customizable risk control.
Key Features:
• Small Stop Loss Use
Implements a compact stop-loss to help control potential drawdowns per trade.
• Optimized for Low Spread Accounts
Ideal for ECN, Raw Spread, or similar account types with minimal commissions.
• Flexible Risk Management
Supports automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk level.
• Liquidity and Volatility Assessment
Analyzes market conditions before initiating trades to adjust to the current environment.
• Versatile Strategy Compatibility
Can be used for short-term scalping on M1 or for more moderate intraday trading setups.
• High-Speed Signal Processing
Suitable for use during active market phases such as the European and American sessions.
Recommended Trading Conditions:
• Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or equivalent
• Minimum Deposit: from $100
• Leverage: from 1:100
• Timeframe: M1
• Trading Hours: During high-liquidity periods (European and US sessions)