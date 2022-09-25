Top Performance EA

4.33

The EA works with 24 pairs, it has been programmed with specific indicators designed by me, it is not the result of optimizations on past facts and events. The EA is fully customizable from input. The EA is able to detect countertrend movements and therefore opens hedging positions until the new signal to protect the account from strong drawdowns (this is a rare fact. In the backtest 2 or 3 times at most) but it still manages to reduce the drawdoWn and avoid major stop losses. Don't judge EA by backtests if you DON'T HAVE 100% REAL TICKS.


USE ONLY AND EXCLUSIVELY ON TIMEFRAME H4. SETTINGS ARE IN THE COMMENTS, FOR INFO AND CLARIFICATION PLEASE CONTACT ME. A TELEGRAM CHANNEL WILL BE CREATED AFTER SELLING 10 EA


Input Description
Lots
 Default volume value (if autolot is disabled it will open all operations with this preset value)
Take profit
 Profit in currency 
Risk
 It is the value that divides the balance sheet and multiplies it by the volume of default and the take profit. The lower it is, the higher the drawdown and the higher the profits
Average for given second time
 the time period in seconds in wich the average spread is being calculated
Distance grid
 Distance in pips for opening operations in the grid (increases the dd but performs more operations (It can lead to drawdown increases but faster recoveries and more operations)
Volume Dynamism alghoritm
 Algorithm according to which the EA decides the volume of the operation to be opened, this depends on market conditions, drawdown, deposit and risk appetite
Fixed lot
 use the preset lot or not (to be deactivated if autolot  is activated)
Auto lot
 activates or deactivates the self-management of the lot based on deposit and risk.
Take Profit Average
 If you activate the option more than one trade at a time, it closes all trades when the average profit reaches the take profit value
Take Profit Single Operation
  If you activate the option more than one operation at a time, it only closes the operations that reach the take profit
One operation for time
  If active it will carry out operations only if there are no other open ones
More operation for time
 If active, it opens positions based on the signal regardless of whether there are already open trades
Dynamic Volume Proportionate To Deposit
 Together with multiple trades at a time and average take profit and autolot, opens new trades with a volume established by the dynamic volume algorithm input formula
Dynamic Volume not Proportionate To Deposit
  similar to the previous setting but without autolot
Active grid
 enable or disable the grid

PRELIMINARY NOTIONS recommended

Minimum Deposit  $50
Leverage minimum 1:100

Account type

 Hedge account,RAW SPREAD recommended with fast market execution
Timeframe H4 recommended other Time frames being tested

Symbols

24 pairs Already preset in the input but if you use brokers that have particular extensions on the name of the pairs, add the extension for each symbol on the input
Marketlist

Make sure that all pairs are selected in the market list (click on symbols at the top left or CTRL + U)

Frequency of operations

 5/10 Operations per week

Telegram channel

Write to me privately to join the channel




It could be days that the EA will not open any trade, do not worry it is normal.







































Reviews 6
Davide Carnevale
126
Davide Carnevale 2023.10.15 15:06 
 

come descritto ottima EA su TF 4H con un DD minimo e operazioni mirate. Consiglio vivamente. Inoltre autore presente e disponibile a chiarire qualsiasi dubbio

Eric Emmrich
11025
Eric Emmrich 2022.11.18 09:23 
 

Very pleasant results after 1 month of testing: 7 trades (100% win), +4% gain, -9% drawdown max. Also, 100% match of backtest vs. forward testing. Good job, Lorenzo! So far, I can only recommend this EA.

Nmax Trader
74
Nmax Trader 2022.10.16 09:31 
 

as the name suggests Top Performance, good results and the author is very patient in explaining and helping if there are problems.

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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Davide Carnevale
126
Davide Carnevale 2023.10.15 15:06 
 

come descritto ottima EA su TF 4H con un DD minimo e operazioni mirate. Consiglio vivamente. Inoltre autore presente e disponibile a chiarire qualsiasi dubbio

abdouch88
49
abdouch88 2023.04.18 05:46 
 

Don't waste $50 on this expert advisor, it's not worth trying at all.

Lorenzo Capasso Barbato
447
Reply from developer Lorenzo Capasso Barbato 2023.04.22 19:57
he used the high-risk settings blaming me saying that I didn't answer him just because I was on Easter holidays, among other things, how he managed to take the high-risk settings he could also take the low-risk ones! it's all in the comments.. plus I told him 1000 times... know that I don't eat with your 50 dollars, you could also ask for it back. If he had used the H4 settings as indicated by all parties he would have had no problems also because from the day he bought the ea to today the EA has not even made a trade, in my opinion this is not how one behaves because there is hard work behind every expert advisor and I don't accept that a negative review can penalize in this way.
Eric Emmrich
11025
Eric Emmrich 2022.11.18 09:23 
 

Very pleasant results after 1 month of testing: 7 trades (100% win), +4% gain, -9% drawdown max. Also, 100% match of backtest vs. forward testing. Good job, Lorenzo! So far, I can only recommend this EA.

Nmax Trader
74
Nmax Trader 2022.10.16 09:31 
 

as the name suggests Top Performance, good results and the author is very patient in explaining and helping if there are problems.

Nicolegieven
132
Nicolegieven 2022.10.10 17:19 
 

Very good EA TP & profitable! 5 star

Lee Yong Hong
1856
Lee Yong Hong 2022.10.03 10:52 
 

EA looks promising and the author service is great.

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