Top Performance EA

Lots

Default volume value (if autolot is disabled it will open all operations with this preset value)



Take profit

Profit in currency



Risk

It is the value that divides the balance sheet and multiplies it by the volume of default and the take profit. The lower it is, the higher the drawdown and the higher the profits



Average for given second time

the time period in seconds in wich the average spread is being calculated



Distance grid

Distance in pips for opening operations in the grid (increases the dd but performs more operations ( It can lead to drawdown increases but faster recoveries and more operations)

Volume Dynamism alghoritm

Algorithm according to which the EA decides the volume of the operation to be opened, this depends on market conditions, drawdown, deposit and risk appetite



Fixed lot

use the preset lot or not (to be deactivated if autolot is activated)



Auto lot

activates or deactivates the self-management of the lot based on deposit and risk.



Take Profit Average

If you activate the option more than one trade at a time, it closes all trades when the average profit reaches the take profit value



Take Profit Single Operation

If you activate the option more than one operation at a time, it only closes the operations that reach the take profit



One operation for time

If active it will carry out operations only if there are no other open ones



More operation for time

If active, it opens positions based on the signal regardless of whether there are already open trades



Dynamic Volume Proportionate To Deposit

Together with multiple trades at a time and average take profit and autolot, opens new trades with a volume established by the dynamic volume algorithm input formula



Dynamic Volume not Proportionate To Deposit

similar to the previous setting but without autolot

