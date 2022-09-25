Top Performance EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 10 October 2022
- Activations: 10
The EA works with 24 pairs, it has been programmed with specific indicators designed by me, it is not the result of optimizations on past facts and events. The EA is fully customizable from input. The EA is able to detect countertrend movements and therefore opens hedging positions until the new signal to protect the account from strong drawdowns (this is a rare fact. In the backtest 2 or 3 times at most) but it still manages to reduce the drawdoWn and avoid major stop losses. Don't judge EA by backtests if you DON'T HAVE 100% REAL TICKS.
USE ONLY AND EXCLUSIVELY ON TIMEFRAME H4. SETTINGS ARE IN THE COMMENTS, FOR INFO AND CLARIFICATION PLEASE CONTACT ME. A TELEGRAM CHANNEL WILL BE CREATED AFTER SELLING 10 EA
|Input
|Description
|Lots
|Default volume value (if autolot is disabled it will open all operations with this preset value)
|Take profit
|Profit in currency
|Risk
|It is the value that divides the balance sheet and multiplies it by the volume of default and the take profit. The lower it is, the higher the drawdown and the higher the profits
|Average for given second time
|the time period in seconds in wich the average spread is being calculated
|Distance grid
|Distance in pips for opening operations in the grid (increases the dd but performs more operations (It can lead to drawdown increases but faster recoveries and more operations)
|Volume Dynamism alghoritm
|Algorithm according to which the EA decides the volume of the operation to be opened, this depends on market conditions, drawdown, deposit and risk appetite
|Fixed lot
|use the preset lot or not (to be deactivated if autolot is activated)
|Auto lot
|activates or deactivates the self-management of the lot based on deposit and risk.
|Take Profit Average
|If you activate the option more than one trade at a time, it closes all trades when the average profit reaches the take profit value
|Take Profit Single Operation
| If you activate the option more than one operation at a time, it only closes the operations that reach the take profit
|One operation for time
| If active it will carry out operations only if there are no other open ones
|More operation for time
|If active, it opens positions based on the signal regardless of whether there are already open trades
|Dynamic Volume Proportionate To Deposit
|Together with multiple trades at a time and average take profit and autolot, opens new trades with a volume established by the dynamic volume algorithm input formula
|Dynamic Volume not Proportionate To Deposit
| similar to the previous setting but without autolot
|Active grid
|enable or disable the grid
PRELIMINARY NOTIONS recommended
|Minimum Deposit
|$50
|Leverage
|minimum 1:100
|
Account type
|Hedge account,RAW SPREAD recommended with fast market execution
|Timeframe
|H4 recommended other Time frames being tested
|
Symbols
|
24 pairs Already preset in the input but if you use brokers that have particular extensions on the name of the pairs, add the extension for each symbol on the input
|Marketlist
|
Make sure that all pairs are selected in the market list (click on symbols at the top left or CTRL + U)
|
Frequency of operations
|5/10 Operations per week
|Telegram channel
|
Write to me privately to join the channel
It could be days that the EA will not open any trade, do not worry it is normal.
come descritto ottima EA su TF 4H con un DD minimo e operazioni mirate. Consiglio vivamente. Inoltre autore presente e disponibile a chiarire qualsiasi dubbio