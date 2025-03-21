MSTrade Xauusd Scalping Mt5
- Experts
- Harsh Tiwari
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 21 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Gold Trading Bot Description: MSTrade Xauusd Scalping
Overview:
MSTrade Xauusd Scalping is a non-Martingale Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. It focuses on capital preservation, strict risk management, and low drawdowns by executing one trade at a time. The bot uses technical analysis, volatility filters, and adaptive risk controls for consistent performance in all market conditions.
Key Features:
-
Non-Martingale Strategy
-
Single-Trade Focus: Opens one position per direction (buy/sell) and waits for closure before new trades.
-
No Grid Trading: Avoids averaging down on losing positions.
-
-
Advanced Risk Management
-
Fixed Risk per Trade: Adjustable risk percentage (1-3% of account balance).
-
Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): SL based on ATR or support/resistance zones.
-
Take Profit (TP): Minimum 1:2 risk-reward ratio with trailing stop options.
-
Daily Loss Limit: Halts trading if daily drawdown exceeds a set threshold (e.g., 5%).
-
-
Low Drawdown Design
-
Volatility Filters: Avoids trading during high-impact news or extreme gaps.
-
Time-Based Restrictions: Optional session blocks (e.g., weekends).
-
Equity Protection: Emergency stop-out for critical equity levels.
-
-
Entry & Exit Logic
-
Trend Confirmation: Combines RSI, MACD, EMA, and Ichimoku.
-
Price Action Signals: Detects breakouts/breakdowns from consolidation zones.
-
Reversal Avoidance: Skips counter-trend trades without multi-timeframe confirmation.
-
-
Position Sizing
-
Lot Size Calculator: Adjusts position size based on stop-loss distance and account balance.
-
Additional Features:
-
News Filter Integration: Avoids high-impact economic events via calendar API.
-
Heartbeat Monitor: Alerts for EA disconnections or errors.
-
Backtest & Live Stats: Performance reports (win rate, Sharpe ratio, drawdown).
-
User-Friendly Customization: Adjustable risk, trading hours, and indicators.
Benefits:
-
Capital Preservation: Prioritizes safety for risk-averse traders.
-
Consistency: Targets steady returns (avg. 5-10% monthly).
-
Low Drawdown: Historically below 15% in stress tests.
-
No Curve Fitting: Tested across bullish, bearish, and sideways markets.
Ideal For:
-
Traders wanting a hands-off, disciplined gold trading solution.
-
Accounts of all sizes ( 500 t o 500to100k+).
-
Users avoiding Martingale/Grid systems but seeking gold volatility exposure.
Note:Optimized for H1/D1 timeframes and trending markets. Regular updates ensure market compatibility.
This EA emphasizes quality over quantity, aligning every trade with a proven edge and robust risk controls. Ideal for patient traders in volatile gold markets.