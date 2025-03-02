Close all Button multifunction

Close ALL button for simply closing your trades.

+Close all BUYS in profit button, for closing your trades that are in profit. Leaving the trades in a loss untouched.

+Close all SELLS in profit button, for closing your trades that are in profit. Leaving the trades in a loss untouched.

+Hide and unhide buttons. Easy for when you don't need them


Configurable options

Option: Close All trades OR for current Symbol/Pair only

Option: close pending orders

Option: Edit button text

Option: Locate buttons in bottom left, top left, bottom right or top right.

Option: Button x and y coordinates

Option: Button size and Font size

Option: Show if the button will close all current trades or Symbol/Pair only

Filter:
VtosTrading
14
VtosTrading 2025.03.09 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review