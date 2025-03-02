Close all Button multifunction
- Utilities
- Paul Van Dalen
- Version: 1.0
Close ALL button for simply closing your trades.
+Close all BUYS in profit button, for closing your trades that are in profit. Leaving the trades in a loss untouched.
+Close all SELLS in profit button, for closing your trades that are in profit. Leaving the trades in a loss untouched.
+Hide and unhide buttons. Easy for when you don't need them
Configurable options
Option: Close All trades OR for current Symbol/Pair only
Option: close pending orders
Option: Edit button text
Option: Locate buttons in bottom left, top left, bottom right or top right.
Option: Button x and y coordinates
Option: Button size and Font size
Option: Show if the button will close all current trades or Symbol/Pair only
