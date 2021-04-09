Script For Fast TPSL Changes
- Utilities
- Hui Xian Sarah Seow
- Version: 1.0
The MetaTrader 5 script to set TP and SL for all positions during volatile market conditions in the current chart
It is able to modify or close
Key Features
Absolute prices only
Leave as 0.0 if you don't want to change a particular value
No confirmation. The script executes immediately
Current symbol only. The script only affects positions in the chart the script is dragged to
Use Cases
Emergency exit
Risk management by changing SL and TP of all orders