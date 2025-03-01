Trade Algo is a revolutionary tool that simplifies and automates the process of executing buy and sell orders at your desired trading prices.

Q:- What makes this product unique or what is its unique selling proposition (USP)?

In Case 1: imagine the market price of a share is at 100, and you want to set a BUY order that executes only if the price rises above 110.

In Case 2: let’s say the market price of a share is 100, and you want to set a SELL order that executes if the price drops below 90.

With Trade Algo, you can accomplish both of these tasks! Once you place your desired order, it will stay active in the system until all your specified conditions are met. As soon as all the conditions have been met, it will execute your pending BUY or SELL orders in the list.





With Trade Algo , setting up orders is effortless - just select a trading condition, enter the execution price, lots, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, then press Buy or Sell.

Stay informed and in control by refreshing your order list with the Refresh List button at regular intervals. Elevate your trading strategy with Trade Algo.

The application is very handy and easy to use.

We will introduce more algorithms in the future.

