Prime Gold DCA Algo

Prime Gold DCA Algo 

Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam

Best with XAUUSD - please note that DCA is a high risk strategy


Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!

With default setting:

- Deposit: 10k

- Lot trade from 0.01

- DCA pip: 1000 (more 5 price will open a new trade)

- Trailing Start: 2

- Trailing stop: 1

- Fast-Slow-Signal: 24-52-18 


Note:

- Best with spread max < 25

- Time frame: M1

- Important: Contact Us before buy 

Support: Whatsapp +84879118113

Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com


