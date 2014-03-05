PatternVision Pro MT5
- Utilities
- Amine Largou
- Version: 1.0
Discover. Analyze. Get Notified.
Master price action trading with PatternVision Pro, an advanced candlestick scanner for MetaTrader 5 that transforms pattern recognition into actionable insights and data-driven analysis. Whether you're studying a single Doji, tracking a 20-candle formation, or monitoring sharp price movements, this tool helps you systematically analyze market behavior with a percentage-based approach and real-time notifications.
Complete Documentation Included
- Step-by-step PDF guide with setup instructions and advanced customization details
- Video tutorial demonstrating real-world pattern detection and analysis
- Case studies and screenshots to help traders apply the tool effectively
Key Features
- Detect candlestick formations from 1 to 20 candles
- Identify Doji, Engulfing, Hammer, or create custom multi-candle sequences
- Track general price movements, including sharp spikes, trends, and consolidations
Real-Time Notifications via Multiple Channels
- Receive alerts via MetaTrader notifications, mobile, or Telegram
- Get notified when price movements or custom patterns are detected
Percentage-Based Matching System
- Identify patterns based on relative proportions, not fixed sizes
- Customize detection with body and wick percentage settings
- Adapt to different market conditions with flexible criteria
Advanced Pattern Customization
- Exclude specific candles from the pattern matching process
- Set gap thresholds to define the spacing between candles
- Fine-tune detection using custom match size ranges
Trade Simulation & Performance Analysis
- Run virtual trade simulations on detected patterns
- Customize trade parameters, including initial balance, lot size, risk-based or fixed lot sizing, take profit, stop loss, and spread
- Generate HTML reports with equity curves, performance statistics & trade analysis
Note: PatternVision Pro assumes a USD account and calculates profit/loss in points (100 points = $100 with a lot size of 1). Precise calculations for multi-currency and position sizing will be added. Results may vary with simultaneous trades and smaller take profit/stop loss values can reduce accuracy.
Intuitive & Customizable Interface
- Three-tab design: Scan, Setup, and Simulation
- Keyboard shortcuts for fast workflow (C to center the reference line, R to run a scan)
- Light and dark themes with adjustable colors, font sizes, and panel scaling
Note: PatternVision Pro does not function in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
How PatternVision Pro Works
- Select Your Reference Pattern or Price Movement
- Choose any candlestick pattern or price action behavior you want to scan and track
- Mark the pattern using the reference line
- Set the number of candles to analyze (from 1 to 20)
- Define Detection Parameters
- Adjust body and wick percentage ranges
- Set gap thresholds to control spacing between candles
- Configure match size limits for precise detection
- Choose High/Low or Close/Open measurement methods
- Scan and Get Notified
- Search for matching patterns and price movements across your charts
- Receive real-time alerts via MetaTrader, mobile, or Telegram
- Navigate between matches easily for deeper analysis
- Test and Document
- Run virtual trades on detected patterns
- Generate detailed HTML reports with historical performance data
- Analyze trade metrics, win/loss ratios, and refine your strategy
Who Can Benefit from PatternVision Pro?
- Swing and Day Traders – Identify high-probability setups and test strategies before live trading
- Price Action Analysts – Study historical patterns and analyze market structure
- Traders-in-Training – Learn systematic pattern recognition and market behavior
- News & Event Traders – Get alerted when the price makes large moves, even without a specific pattern
Why Choose PatternVision Pro?
- Fully Customizable – Create and study any candlestick pattern or price movement
- Real-Time Alerts – Stay informed with instant notifications via MetaTrader, mobile, or Telegram
- Data-Driven Analysis – Base trading decisions on systematic, objective insights
- Time-Saving – Automate the detection, testing, and analysis of patterns
- Educational Tool – Ideal for mastering market behavior and trading strategies
Watch the video tutorial for a complete walkthrough of its features and real-world applications.
Start Detecting Patterns & Price Movements Today
Download PatternVision Pro and analyze hidden trading opportunities in your charts.
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | Regular updates planned | Complete documentation included
Note: This Expert Advisor is designed for educational and analytical purposes. While it includes trade simulation features, its primary function is to help traders study patterns and understand market behavior — not to generate automated trading signals.