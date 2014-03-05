PatternVision Pro MT5

Discover. Analyze. Get Notified.

Master price action trading with PatternVision Pro, an advanced candlestick scanner for MetaTrader 5 that transforms pattern recognition into actionable insights and data-driven analysis. Whether you're studying a single Doji, tracking a 20-candle formation, or monitoring sharp price movements, this tool helps you systematically analyze market behavior with a percentage-based approach and real-time notifications.









Complete Documentation Included

Step-by-step PDF guide with setup instructions and advanced customization details

with setup instructions and advanced customization details Video tutorial demonstrating real-world pattern detection and analysis

demonstrating real-world pattern detection and analysis Case studies and screenshots to help traders apply the tool effectively





Key Features

Detect candlestick formations from 1 to 20 candles Identify Doji, Engulfing, Hammer, or create custom multi-candle sequences Track general price movements, including sharp spikes, trends, and consolidations





Real-Time Notifications via Multiple Channels

Receive alerts via MetaTrader notifications, mobile, or Telegram Get notified when price movements or custom patterns are detected





Percentage-Based Matching System

Identify patterns based on relative proportions, not fixed sizes Customize detection with body and wick percentage settings Adapt to different market conditions with flexible criteria





Advanced Pattern Customization

Exclude specific candles from the pattern matching process Set gap thresholds to define the spacing between candles Fine-tune detection using custom match size ranges





Trade Simulation & Performance Analysis

Run virtual trade simulations on detected patterns Customize trade parameters, including initial balance, lot size, risk-based or fixed lot sizing, take profit, stop loss, and spread Generate HTML reports with equity curves, performance statistics & trade analysis





Note





Intuitive & Customizable Interface

Three-tab design: Scan, Setup, and Simulation Keyboard shortcuts for fast workflow (C to center the reference line, R to run a scan) Light and dark themes with adjustable colors, font sizes, and panel scaling





Note : PatternVision Pro does not function in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.









How PatternVision Pro Works

Select Your Reference Pattern or Price Movement Choose any candlestick pattern or price action behavior you want to scan and track Mark the pattern using the reference line

Set the number of candles to analyze (from 1 to 20) Define Detection Parameters Adjust body and wick percentage ranges

Set gap thresholds to control spacing between candles

Configure match size limits for precise detection

Choose High/Low or Close/Open measurement methods Scan and Get Notified Search for matching patterns and price movements across your charts

Receive real-time alerts via MetaTrader, mobile, or Telegram

Navigate between matches easily for deeper analysis Test and Document Run virtual trades on detected patterns

Generate detailed HTML reports with historical performance data

Analyze trade metrics, win/loss ratios, and refine your strategy





Who Can Benefit from PatternVision Pro?

Swing and Day Traders – Identify high-probability setups and test strategies before live trading Price Action Analysts – Study historical patterns and analyze market structure Traders-in-Training – Learn systematic pattern recognition and market behavior News & Event Traders – Get alerted when the price makes large moves, even without a specific pattern









Why Choose PatternVision Pro?

Fully Customizable – Create and study any candlestick pattern or price movement Real-Time Alerts – Stay informed with instant notifications via MetaTrader, mobile, or Telegram Data-Driven Analysis – Base trading decisions on systematic, objective insights Time-Saving – Automate the detection, testing, and analysis of patterns Educational Tool – Ideal for mastering market behavior and trading strategies





Watch the video tutorial for a complete walkthrough of its features and real-world applications.









Start Detecting Patterns & Price Movements Today

Download PatternVision Pro and analyze hidden trading opportunities in your charts.





Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | Regular updates planned | Complete documentation included





Note : This Expert Advisor is designed for educational and analytical purposes. While it includes trade simulation features, its primary function is to help traders study patterns and understand market behavior — not to generate automated trading signals.





PatternVision Pro assumes a USD account and calculates profit/loss in points (100 points = $100 with a lot size of 1). Precise calculations for multi-currency and position sizing will be added. Results may vary with simultaneous trades and smaller take profit/stop loss values can reduce accuracy.



