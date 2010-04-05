ATR Gold Sniper

📌 ATR Gold Sniper EA – High-Precision Scalper for Gold & Forex 📌

🚀 ATR Gold Sniper EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, designed for intensive scalping on gold (XAU/USD) and other currency pairs. The EA utilizes Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Stochastic Oscillator, and ATR to identify precise market entries and exits, ensuring high trading frequency and optimal risk-reward ratios.

💰 Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required!

🔥 What Makes ATR Gold Sniper EA Unique?

Accurate Market Entries – The EA analyzes trends using EMA 40 and EMA 500, combined with market conditions evaluated by Stochastic and ATR.
Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – Automatically adjusts based on ATR volatility for maximum security.
Optimized for Low SpreadsRECOMMENDED SPREAD: NO MORE THAN 25 PIPS!
Flexible Lot Sizing – Adjusts trade volume according to broker-specific minimum and maximum allowed lot sizes.
Safe Trading Strategy – No martingale, no grid, no high-risk tactics.
High-Speed Execution – Works best on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum daily trade frequency!

📊 Recommended Settings & Parameters

🔹 Platform: MetaTrader 4
🔹 Recommended Deposit: $100+
🔹 Best Currency Pairs:
XAU/USD (Gold) – Primary market for this EA!
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY – Additional profitable pairs
Recommended Timeframe: M1, M5, M15 – Best for scalping efficiency!
🔹 Minimum Spread: Up to 25 pips!

🎯 IMPORTANT: Buyers will receive pre-configured set files for multiple currency pairs, optimized for M1, M5, and M15 scalping!

🔥 What’s Included in the Purchase?

ATR Gold Sniper EA (ex4 file)
Pre-configured set files for XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & more
Lifetime license & technical support
Comprehensive installation & setup guide

💡 Want to profit from scalping? Get ATR Gold Sniper EA today and start trading with high precision and a reliable trading strategy!


