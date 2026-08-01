Echo Simulator Trader v2 MT5

Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.).
Built for complete control and proof-of-concept before going live, this EA combines advanced simulation logic with risk management tools (equity stops, breakeven, trailing TP, expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit protection).
This EA system is designed to validate the strategies through simulation before risking real capital. 

Key Features:

Daily Trading Schedule Control: Full per-day trading times (Sunday–Friday) with flexible formats (e.g., "00:00-23:59", "02:30-04:30,08:30-12:30", "14,16-17:30", "5,7,11" ). 
Pure Price Action Simulation (no indicators) – Opens simulated LONG/SHORT at configurable timeframes.
Multi-Pair Support with PairsSet1–10.
Full Performance Tracking: Separate LONG/SHORT metrics, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown, Gross Loss.
Smart Real Trade Activation: Only opens real trades when simulated performance passes user-defined filters.
Comprehensive Risk Engine: SYMBOL-level equity protection, per-trade stops, breakeven steps, TP trailing, global expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit.
Detailed Logging: Simulated performance summaries passed filters alerts, and HTML/CSV ready data.
Magic Number management and hedging support.

Effective Uses:

The Trading Times feature gives you complete control over when your EA opens trades. 
Set specific trading hours for each day of the week, allowing you to trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoid high-impact news events, or test strategies during specific time windows.
Validate new strategies in real-market conditions before committing capital.
Run "what-if" simulations across dozens of pairs and timeframes.
Build robust portfolios by only enabling real trading on proven simulated edges.
Safe automation with multiple layers of equity and per-trade protection.
Perfect for developing and stress-testing your own EAs using simulation-first logic.

v2.0 Overview:

Simulated to Real trade tracking and execution
Enhanced Performance filtering system
Magic number performance tracking
Per-day trading times control

1. Trading Properties

All Supported Timeframes
Max positions (long/short)
Max total trades
Magic number
Performance Tracking
Simulated Performance: Tracks all simulated trades by symbol and magic number
Real Performance: Tracks actual trade performance
Ranked Pair: Rankings for display

2. Per-Trade and Global Management System

Max floating profit/loss limits
Breakeven logic with step locking
TP trailing with dynamic adjustment
Emergency override for extreme losses
Symbol-Level Management (Total P/L):
Total floating equity limits
Total profit/loss thresholds
Emergency override for aggregate positions

3. Expiration & Time Management

Global expiration settings (up to 730 hours/30 days)
Day profit close at specified time
Friday exit capabilities
Skip closing hours configuration

4. Two Filter Modes

Standard Filters: Two Stage Specific Performance-based (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown).
Ranked Filters: Baseline Performance with (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown) thresholds for ranking.

5. Backtest Support

Full backtest compatibility
Simulated trades in testing mode
performance tracking

"NOTE"
Backtest works best within 5-day period any longer may cause issues. 
History mismatch will stop backtest trades from generating while running.
Keep display ranked filters "false" for backtesting.

"BE AWARE!"
Once the EA is reloaded or restarted "ALL" Simulation and Real Trading Metrics will "RESET" and "ALL" trading management functiuons will stop once the EA is Removed.
Unless manually managing opened trades, recommend closing all trades once the EA is removed.

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BeansAssist *Major update 3.00 released. Kindly update your copy of BeansAssist Gives you fruitful information of the price of the symbol that you are trading. Improve your trades simply by following the suggestion that it gives you. Tracks deal stats daily so you keep track of your performance. Don't let emotions take control, be a better and profitable trader with BeansAssist to guide you. *Note: This utility is not for free 
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
AllviewTool Nexus
Olha Samchuk
Utilities
AllviewTool Nexus — Advanced Trading Utility Panel for MetaTrader 5 Hurry to buy before the end of the promotion -10% 31.03.2026 AllviewTool Nexus is a professional multi-functional trading utility designed to enhance decision-making, risk management, and market analysis within MetaTrader 5. The application does not execute trades automatically; instead, it provides traders with structured insights, analytical tools, and a clear visual interface to support disciplined and consistent trading. The
RSI Notifier with Screenshot
Anggi Jayoba
Utilities
BOT NOTIF - 6 - DUAL MODE - BB is a Notifier-type Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to monitor market saturation points (Overbought/Oversold) with high accuracy through a three-layer filter: RSI, Wick Validation (Candle Tail), and Bollinger Bands. This bot does not execute automated trades (Auto-Trade); instead, it acts as a smart assistant that sends visual signals and comprehensive Telegram notifications, including real-time chart screenshots. It is ideal for traders seeking price reve
Auto Stop Loss Guardian
Hai Juan Xu
Utilities
Auto Stop-Loss Guardian Protect Every Manual Trade Automatically ================================================== Are you a manual trader who struggles with emotional decision-making? Do you often forget to set stop-losses or hesitate to cut losses? Auto Stop-Loss Guardian is designed specifically for manual traders who want automatic, disciplined risk management without interfering with their trading decisions. ================================================== WHAT THIS EA DOES =======
New Bar Close Helper
Hai Juan Xu
Utilities
New Bar Close Helper Auto Stop-Loss & New Candle Auto-Close for Manual Orders This EA is a risk management utility for manual traders. It does not open trades automatically. Features: - Auto-detects manual orders (Magic Number = 0) - Sets Stop-Loss at previous candle extreme (Low for Buy, High for Sell) - Auto-closes all managed positions when next new candle opens - Supports all timeframes and trading symbols Risk Warning: Forex trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance d
Boleta Poupa Dolar
Cicero Ferreira
Utilities
Aqui está a descrição completa para o MQL5 Marketplace: Boleta Poupa Dólar — Smart Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Boleta Poupa Dólar is a professional one-click trading panel designed for active traders who need full control over their positions directly from the chart. Built for speed, clarity, and precision, it combines order management, hedge protection, progressive lot sizing, and a unified trailing stop — all in a compact, draggable panel. Key Features One-Click Trading Buy and sell market
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Equity Master Stop v1 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
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An advanced equity protection and trade management script. It monitors individual trade P&L and closes positions when floating equity targets (profit or loss) are met. It features "skip closing hours" for high volatility, wide spreads, or price instability times . Features: Closes trades at a target profit (`MAX_FLOATING_EQUITY`) or maximum loss (`MAX_FLOATING_LOSS`). Includes a `FORCE_CLOSE_AT_MAX_EQUITY` level that bypasses all exit protection checks. "SKIP_CLOSING_HOURS" input to pause loss
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Equity Master Stop v1
Frank William Jr Colbert
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Description: An advanced equity protection and trade management script. It monitors individual trade P&L and closes positions when floating equity targets (profit or loss) are met. It features "skip closing hours" for high volatility, wide spreads, or price instability   times . Features: Closes trades at a target profit (`MAX_FLOATING_EQUITY`) or maximum loss (`MAX_FLOATING_LOSS`). Includes a `FORCE_CLOSE_AT_MAX_EQUITY` level that bypasses all exit protection checks. "SKIP_CLOSING_HOURS" inpu
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Close Time
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A simple, time-based execution utility that closes all open trades at a specific hour and minute each day. It operates continuously, checking every tick for the designated closing time. Features: Inputs for `CloseHour` (0-23) and `CloseMinute` (0-59). Independent controls for closing Buy and Sell orders. Once the current time equals or exceeds the set time, all eligible orders are closed. Effective Uses: Daily Cut-off: Automatically close all intraday trades at the end of your trading session
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Close at Friday
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A position management utility designed to automatically close all trades and stop further trading on Friday evenings before the market closes for the weekend. This helps traders avoid weekend gap risk. Features: Activates on Friday based on the broker’s server time. User-definable exit time (e.g., 22:00). Can close Buy orders only, Sell orders only, or both. Includes a flag (`tradingStopped`) to prevent new trades after the Friday exit is triggered. Effective Uses: Weekend Gap Protection: Clo
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Equity Master Projector
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Project profits with precision. Equity Master Projection is a comprehensive trade management and analytics dashboard that goes beyond simple equity tracking. It analyzes both open positions and historical trades across multiple symbols and magic numbers, applying powerful filters to isolate your best-performing strategies. With unique features like a "Cut Mode" for profit capping and dynamic HTML/CSV reporting with equity curve charts, this tool transforms raw trading data into a clear, actiona
Equity Performance Analyzer
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Have patterns that drive your trading success or failure. The Equity Performance Analyzer breaks down your trade history by symbol, day of the week, and hour of entry to identify exactly when your strategies perform best and worst. It ranks every possible trading pattern (e.g., "EURUSD-BUY-Mon-14") by Net Profit, Win Rate, Return/Drawdown, and a Monte Carlo Proxy. More than just an analytics tool, it generates ready-to-use input parameters for your EAs and a crucial "Worst Patterns to Avoid" se
Pair Stability Indicator
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Ensure your trading strategy's future performance by trading only on stable, reliable pairs. The Pair Stability Indicator analyzes the velocity and volatility of any symbol to determine if it can support consistent strategy execution. It calculates critical metrics like Pips per Second, Dollars per Pip, and Dollars per Second of movement, scoring each pair from 0-100%. By identifying highly stable instruments (e.g., EURUSD) and flagging unstable ones (e.g., XAGAUD), this indicator acts as a cru
PullBack Velocity Indicator
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Turn market pullbacks into profitable recovery trades with the PullBack Velocity Indicator. This tool identifies when a currency pair is in a pullback phase and calculates its velocity to project potential recovery profits. By analyzing the depth and duration of a pullback against the pair's current momentum, the indicator provides a clear "Expected Profit" in pips and dollars, along with an estimated recovery time. It actively alerts you to "HIGH POTENTIAL RECOVERY" scenarios, giving you a qua
Speed Trade Master
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Speed Trade Master filters your trade history and open positions to find only the fastest, most efficient trades—winners that hit profit targets quickly and losers that are cut short with minimal drawdown. By applying strict filters for Max MAE ($ and time) and Max MFE (time), it isolates "Lightning Trades." The tool then projects future performance and analyzes weekly patterns, providing a free, essential dashboard for any trader looking to optimize for speed and efficiency. Key Features: Tri
Day Trade Close
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
An advanced profit-taking EA that closes only *profitable* trades at the end of the day (Monday-Friday) and on Friday, while allowing losing trades to continue running or be handled by other logic. Features: Closes profitable trades at a user-defined "ProfitCloseTime". Separate profit thresholds for regular weekdays (`PROFIT_CLOSE_MG`) and Fridays (`PROFIT_CLOSE_FD`). Includes the full "ExitOnFriday" logic to close *all* trades after a specific Friday time. Can filter by Magic Number, only clo
Equity Expiration
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Open Trade EA
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A basic entry and position management EA that opens trades on multiple currency pairs at specific times. It includes its own internal trailing stop and take-profit logic, as well as integrated "end-of-day" and "Friday" profit-close features from the other scripts. Features: Opens trades on user-defined `PairsSet1` through `Set6` at specific `TradeTime` inputs. Configurable position sizing (`Lots`), Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Includes its own `TrailOrders` function that trails both SL and TP b
Open Round Level
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades when price crosses predefined pip-based round levels. Unlike simple round number EAs that only trade on psychological levels like 1.1000 or 1.2000, this EA allows you to define up to five independent pip intervals simultaneously, each with its own Magic Number for separate tracking and management. The EA functions as a complete trading system, combining automated entry based on price crossing round levels, directional control, integrated trailin
Echo Simulator Trader
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Echo Simulator Trader is a powerful hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-action simulated trades in parallel with your live account. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built for complete control and proof-of
Echo Simulator Trader v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built fo
Echo Simulator Trader v3
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA. Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakou
Equity Master Projector MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Project profits with precision. Equity Master Projection is a comprehensive trade management and analytics dashboard that goes beyond simple equity tracking. It analyzes both open positions and historical trades across multiple symbols and magic numbers, applying powerful filters to isolate your best-performing strategies. With unique features like a "Cut Mode" for profit capping and dynamic HTML/CSV reporting with equity curve charts, this tool transforms raw trading data into a clear, actiona
Equity Expiration MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
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A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Open Trade MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A basic entry and position management EA that opens trades on multiple currency pairs at specific times. It includes its own internal trailing stop and take-profit logic, as well as integrated "end-of-day" and "Friday" profit-close features from the other scripts. Features: Opens trades on user-defined `PairsSet1` through `Set6` at specific `TradeTime` inputs. Configurable position sizing (`Lots`), Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Includes its own `TrailOrders` function that trails both SL and TP b
Equity Performance Analyzer MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Indicators
Have patterns that drive your trading success or failure in MT5. The Equity Performance Analyzer breaks down your trade history by symbol, day of the week, and hour of entry to identify exactly when your strategies perform best and worst. It ranks every possible trading pattern (e.g., "EURUSD-BUY-Mon-14") by Net Profit, Win Rate, Return/Drawdown, and a Monte Carlo Proxy. More than just an analytics tool, it generates ready-to-use input parameters for your EAs and a crucial "Worst Patterns to Av
Open Round Level MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades when price crosses predefined pip-based round levels. Unlike simple round number EAs that only trade on psychological levels like 1.1000 or 1.2000, this EA allows you to define up to five independent pip intervals simultaneously, each with its own Magic Number for separate tracking and management. The EA functions as a complete trading system, combining automated entry based on price crossing round levels, directional control, integrated trailin
Echo Simulator Trader MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Echo Simulator Trader is a powerful hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-action simulated trades in parallel with your live account. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built for complete control and proof-of
Echo Simulator Trader v3 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA. Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakou
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