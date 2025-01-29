Master alert

Master alert is an indicator based on deep mathematical and statistical calculations. It generates two types of signals;

  • Buy signals
  • Sell signals

It uses the following indicators to generate signals;

  1. Adx
  2. CCI
  3. SAR
  4. MACD
  5. MA
  6. WPR
  7. MOM

    When the indicator shows 6 or more of the above indicators with the same buy signal

    on the dashboard the market is

    trending up. It is a good time to place buy order.

    When the indicator shows 6 or more of the as above signals with the same sell signals

    the market is trending

    downwards. It is a good time to place sell order.

    These signals appear multiple times each day hour minute showing you the massive arbitrage opportunitiest that are generated each period. Opportunities to profit from the market are endless

    with this indicator.

