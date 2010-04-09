Neo Pattern
- Experts
- Younes Bordbar
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Are you looking for a trading bot that can generate profits in any market condition without relying on trend predictions? Neo Pattern is exactly what you need!
💡 Key Features of Neo Pattern:
- Profitable in Both Ranging and Trending Markets: Performs exceptionally well regardless of market direction.
- Smart Money Management: Designed with a unique capital management strategy to minimize risk and protect your investment.
- No Martingale, No Hedging: Rest assured—Neo Pattern avoids high-risk strategies.
- Risk-to-Reward Ratio of 1:2: Smart trades with the potential to earn double the risk taken.
- Over 300 Successful Trades in the Past 3 Years: A proven track record of consistent performance.
📊 Technical Details:
- Target Market: Gold (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: 15 Minutes
- Minimum Recommended Capital: $200
- Trading Strategy: A combination of candlestick patterns, advanced indicators, and proprietary money management techniques
✅ If you're looking for a powerful, reliable, and consistent trading solution for the gold market, try Neo Pattern today and experience the difference!