Breakeven Indicator

Simple indicator to show Breakeven line for all orders on attached chart pair.

This indicator also comes with additional information such as Total Lot Size, Floating Drawdown in account's currency and Number of open positions and Difference from current price in Points.

Do you use DCA (dollar cost average) or Hedging approach on your trading?

Then this indicator you MUST have. Really useful, when you have multiple orders (hedging), this can help you quickly identify breakeven point without calculating commissions, swap fees and price difference manually, all handled for your automatically.