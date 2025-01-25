Pickel
- Experts
- MB Ledger Innovation
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Pickel EA is gold trending strategy that is exceptionally well designed and follows strict rules to detect trend direction with multiple confluences. It has ability to filter our noise and adapt to volatile market condition.
Software does really well on trending market, it is not sensitive to slippage and spread but most of our backtests were on ECN accounts, we suggest you to try on ECN accounts to improve accuracy of entries. Works with any broker! Always do backtest with your broker data and test on demo before testing on live account.
Money Management
- Lot size selection
- Autolot parameter that can scale as balance grows
- Grid distance and multiplications
- Trailing stop/distance
- Virtual trailing stop/take profit
Strategy
- Channel Period - Donchian period used to calculate the upper/lower levels
- Channel Time Frame - working timeframe for the Donchian channels
- EMA Period - period of the EMA for calculating the trend
- Price action
Flexible customization with a lot of filters and options makes this EA very robust and adaptive.
https://t.me/forexpick_public