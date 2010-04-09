RSI Strength MQL5 EA

RSI Strength EA - Relative Strength Indicator Based Expert Advisor

This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

It will use the RSI levels and the Period set to enter either a BUY or a SELL trade.

Based on the set parameters for RSI, for example;


Currency pair = GBPUSD

Currency Timeframe/Period = 15min


Order Send Parameters
  • Lot Size = 0.01
  • Take Profit = 30
  • Stop Loss = 20

RSI Settings

  • RSI Timeframe/Period: PERIOD_CURRENT (Leave on period current if you want it to use the current timeframe displayed on the current chart. Otherwise you can set a pre_defined timeframe on the dropdown if you wish.) 
  • RSI Period: 9
  • RSI Type of Price or Handle: PRICE_CLOSE
  • RSI Level High: 70
  • RSI Level Low: 30


BUY Trade

The EA will execute a BUY trade when the RSI crosses above the pre-set Level Low.

  • That is, the previous RSI Period was below Level Low (30), and the current RSI Period is above Level Low (30).


SELL Trade

The EA will execute a SELL trade when the RSI crosses below the pre-set Level High.

  • That is, previous RSI Period was above Level High (70), and the current RSI Period is below Level High (70).


---

NB: The EA will apply and use the currency and timeframe based on the chart you place the EA on.


---

More info:

Websitehttps://financebeta.com/

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/FinanceBeta

Telegram Group Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/KOChvq5dglFmMmQ9

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinanceBeta

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financebeta/

Facebookhttps://web.facebook.com/FinanceBeta


