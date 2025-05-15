Daily Break Out EA
- Experts
- Wasim Zayed
- Version: 3.3
- Activations: 5
Risk Warning: Only Trade with Funds You Can Afford to Lose. Test on a demo account first to assess the risk; if it aligns with your goals, then transition to a live account.
Capture Breakouts with Precision
The Daily Range Breakout EA 3.0 is a robust, automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade high-probability breakouts across forex and metals. Using a dynamic range-based strategy, it adapts to market volatility, delivering consistent performance. Ideal for traders seeking a reliable, customizable trading solution.
Key Features
- Smart Breakout Logic:
- Trades breakouts based on the highest high and lowest low over a customizable lookback period (default: 10 candles).
- Ensures precise entries with volatility-adjusted ranges.
- Volatility Adaptation:
- Uses ATR (14-period) to scale breakout thresholds, optimizing for low and high-volatility markets.
- Enhanced range multiplier for assets like XAUUSD.
- Robust Risk Management:
- Fixed (default: 0.2) or dynamic lot sizing with risk percentage (default: 1%).
- Auto-adjusted stop-loss (400 points) and take-profit (800 points) to meet broker stop levels.
- Multi-Market Compatibility:
- Optimized for EURUSD (H1), XAUUSD (D1), GBPUSD (M30), with 65+, 61+, and 140+ trades in validation.
- Supports hedging accounts and various timeframes.
- Broker-Friendly:
- Complies with MQL5 validation, handling strict stop/freeze levels and dynamic order filling (FOK, IOC, Return).
- Efficient code with minimal logging for smooth operation.
- Customizable & Visual:
- Adjustable range, lot size, SL/TP, and optional MA filter (default: off).
- Draws breakout boxes on charts for clear visualization.
Why Choose Daily Range Breakout EA 3.0?
- Proven Performance: Passes MQL5 validation with sufficient trades and no errors.
- Versatile: Excels on forex and metals, adapting to market conditions.
- User-Friendly: Pre-optimized defaults with flexible settings for all traders.
Recommended Settings
- Symbols: EURUSD (H1), XAUUSD (D1), GBPUSD (M30)
- Account: Hedging, min. 100 USD
- Broker: Low spreads, MetaTrader 5
- Test Period: 2021.02.01–2021.08.31
How It Works
The EA identifies breakout ranges using recent price extremes, placing trades when prices breach these levels. ATR ensures adaptive ranges, while SL/TP and margin checks minimize risks. Visual boxes aid monitoring, and error handling ensures reliability.
Start Trading Now
Download Daily Range Breakout EA 3.0 from the MQL5 Market and trade breakouts with confidence.