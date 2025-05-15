Daily Break Out EA

Risk Warning: Only Trade with Funds You Can Afford to Lose. Test on a demo account first to assess the risk; if it aligns with your goals, then transition to a live account.

Capture Breakouts with Precision

Daily Range Breakout EA 3.0

The Daily Range Breakout EA 3.0 is a robust, automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade high-probability breakouts across forex and metals. Using a dynamic range-based strategy, it adapts to market volatility, delivering consistent performance. Ideal for traders seeking a reliable, customizable trading solution.

Key Features

Smart Breakout Logic: Trades breakouts based on the highest high and lowest low over a customizable lookback period (default: 10 candles). Ensures precise entries with volatility-adjusted ranges.

Volatility Adaptation: Uses ATR (14-period) to scale breakout thresholds, optimizing for low and high-volatility markets. Enhanced range multiplier for assets like XAUUSD.

Robust Risk Management: Fixed (default: 0.2) or dynamic lot sizing with risk percentage (default: 1%). Auto-adjusted stop-loss (400 points) and take-profit (800 points) to meet broker stop levels.

Multi-Market Compatibility: Optimized for EURUSD (H1), XAUUSD (D1), GBPUSD (M30), with 65+, 61+, and 140+ trades in validation. Supports hedging accounts and various timeframes.

Broker-Friendly: Complies with MQL5 validation, handling strict stop/freeze levels and dynamic order filling (FOK, IOC, Return). Efficient code with minimal logging for smooth operation.

Customizable & Visual: Adjustable range, lot size, SL/TP, and optional MA filter (default: off). Draws breakout boxes on charts for clear visualization.



Why Choose Daily Range Breakout EA 3.0?

Proven Performance: Passes MQL5 validation with sufficient trades and no errors.

Passes MQL5 validation with sufficient trades and no errors. Versatile: Excels on forex and metals, adapting to market conditions.

Excels on forex and metals, adapting to market conditions. User-Friendly: Pre-optimized defaults with flexible settings for all traders.

Recommended Settings

Symbols: EURUSD (H1), XAUUSD (D1), GBPUSD (M30)

EURUSD (H1), XAUUSD (D1), GBPUSD (M30) Account: Hedging, min. 100 USD

Hedging, min. 100 USD Broker: Low spreads, MetaTrader 5

Low spreads, MetaTrader 5 Test Period: 2021.02.01–2021.08.31

How It Works

The EA identifies breakout ranges using recent price extremes, placing trades when prices breach these levels. ATR ensures adaptive ranges, while SL/TP and margin checks minimize risks. Visual boxes aid monitoring, and error handling ensures reliability.

Start Trading Now