Japan AI Exo Scalp EA

4.5

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5

Next-Gen AI Models o4-mini, GPT-4.1, o3
Triple AI Consensus × Financial Engineering × Dynamic Liquidity Learning — MT5 Exclusive Algorithmic Scalping EA

Integrates fully automatic calibration, real-time stability learning, and dynamic spread filtering, simultaneously achieving API cost optimization, ultra-low latency trading, and high-frequency market adaptation. Equipped with the industry's top-tier liquidity assessment engine “v5 Smart Liquidity” plus a fully automated trailing & risk management engine.

 Limited Time 30% OFF 

Regular Price $999 → $699

v5 Update Special Limited Offer

All purchasers will receive a free license for the new EA AI Economic Release Strike EA (estimated release Autumn 2025, expected price $1,895.67).

  • Ultra-short-term EA targeting economic news spikes with AI
  • How to claim: Please contact us via MQL5 message after purchase

Product Overview

AI Real-Time Learning × Japanese Financial Engineering × Consensus Algorithm
  • “AI Arrows” — Triple consensus signals from o4-mini / GPT-4.1 / o3
  • Switchable between “All Agree” and “2-of-3” consensus modes
  • Fully automatic calibration + dynamic re-tuning (adaptive to market and broker)
  • “v5 Smart Liquidity” — Integrates spread, ticks, volume, and price stability for dynamic entry control
  • Real-time stability learning automatically updates optimal quality thresholds for each symbol and session
  • Dynamic spread filter — spread judged by 300-second median × allowance factor
  • Advanced risk management with ATR/ADR-based SLTP, trailing, BE, partial TP, and re-inquiry
  • Weekend gap & overnight protection, daily drawdown limit, on-chart CSV export support
  • AI panel supports multiple magic numbers (performance & quality display in real time)
  • All indicators, news, and sentiment context are auto-summarized and sent to AI with optimal prompt

EA Description

v5 integrates full auto-calibration, dynamic retuning, and real-time quality learning. It works optimally under any market/broker conditions, requiring no excessive parameter tweaks.
The consensus logic supports both full consensus and 2-of-3 modes, as well as contrarian mode. Only after passing combined quality checks (median spread, volume Z-score, price stability, etc.), a signal is generated based on AI decision and multi-indicator technicals/news context.

Advanced risk management automates trailing, BE, partial close, re-inquiry, and daily loss limit in line with ATR/ADR and volatility shifts. Dangerous zones such as weekends, overnights, and news releases are auto-avoided.

v5 Main Updates

  • Fully automatic calibration + dynamic retuning (auto-adapts to market and broker)
  • Real-time stability learning (dynamically updates and records quality thresholds & volume Z-score)
  • Dynamic spread filter (fixed spread thresholds completely abolished)
  • Enhanced “v5 Smart Liquidity” engine (comprehensive judgment of ticks, volume, stability, price level)
  • Daily drawdown limit / weekend & overnight protection / new high-efficiency trailing & partial close
  • AI panel for multiple magic numbers with all positions/statistics in real time
  • New design: export all trade history as CSV (for optimization, retraining, self-analysis)
  • Greatly reduced API cost, maximized performance

Price

  • $699 (incl. tax) — 30% OFF campaign ongoing
  • Price increases by $100 for every 10 licenses sold
  • Final price: $1,899
  • 3-month rental: $499

*Prices are subject to change according to market demand.

Fully Automated AI-Driven Trading Flow

  1. On bar close, calculate indicator & liquidity quality metrics
  2. Display multi-magic statistics & market quality in real time on AI panel
  3. Only after passing dynamic spread/volume/stability filter, proceed to AI consensus
  4. Consensus logic determines BUY / SELL / NO
  5. ATR/ADR-based SL/TP→BE/Trailing/Partial/PeakDD are fully auto-monitored
  6. Daily DD, weekends, overnights, and news: new trades halted/closed automatically

Recommended Trading Environment

EURUSD / USDJPY / XAUUSD / BTCUSD, etc. Main pairs, M15–H1, ECN/Raw account recommended (ultra-low spread for best performance)

Main Features

Item Details
Triple AI Consensus High-precision signals generated using o4-mini, GPT-4.1, and o3
Dynamic Calibration Auto-optimizes 15 minutes after launch; continues to adapt to market shifts
Real-Time Stability Learning Automatically updates optimal quality thresholds for each symbol using 200 recent samples
v5 Smart Liquidity Comprehensive entry quality management by judging spread, ticks, volume, and stability
Dynamic Spread Filter Spread judged dynamically by median × allowance factor (SpreadFactor)
Multi-Dimensional Technical + AI Consensus RSI, BB, MACD, S/R, Pivot + Long-term trend, sentiment, and news summary
Advanced Risk Management BE, Trailing, Partial Close, Re-inquiry, Daily DD limit based on ATR/ADR ratios
Weekend, Overnight, News Protection Automatically detects and closes positions in high-risk periods
AI Panel On-chart display of multi-magic/all position statistics and quality
CSV Logging All trade history saved as CSV; self-verification & external analysis possible

FAQ

Q: Can it be used on MT4?
A: This product is MT5 only. MT4 version is no longer supported.

Q: Is an OpenAI API key included?
A: Not included. Please create an OpenAI account and obtain an API key yourself.

Q: Can I run backtests?
A: Since GPT API calls are included, full reproduction in the MT5 Strategy Tester is not possible. Forward testing on a demo account is recommended.

Q: Is support available?
A: Fast support via MQL5 message/product comments. Set files and operation guides are published as needed.

Manual / Set Files / Extended FAQ

Disclaimer

Profits and losses from using this EA are your own responsibility. Performance may vary due to market fluctuations, communication environment, and broker conditions.

© 2025 AI Trader KYO



Reviews 13
Zhi Xian Lin
278
Zhi Xian Lin 2025.05.23 12:49 
 

If there are any issues, the author responds promptly and provides helpful support. With safe settings, it's possible to earn stable profits — very impressive.

starcia1122
229
starcia1122 2025.05.05 15:52 
 

まだ買ったばかりですが、素晴らしいサポートです。いろいろとユーザーもテストをおこなう必要はあるかと思いますが可能性を秘めています。

Sohum Trivedi
45
Sohum Trivedi 2025.04.24 15:40 
 

I've only used this on a live account for about two days, but so far, it's profitable, especially on USDJPY and EURUSD. What really stands out is the developer support - I'm not sure Mikoto sleeps at all given how quickly he responds to both private DMs and questions in the groupchat, especially considering the US / JPY timezone difference. New releases and features are always in the works, and a new update came out within a day of purchasing the EA. Keep up the good work!

More from author
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA MT4
Mikoto Hamazono
4 (1)
Experts
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA MT4 v3.54 Next-generation scalping EA that combines the latest GPT-4.5 technology with Japanese financial engineering. Realizes OpenAI integration via WebRequest communication in MT4 environment, providing safe and high-speed automated trading without DLL. The long-awaited MT4 version is finally here! The MT4 version, requested by many traders, is now released. Following the "Three Arrows" logic implemented in the MT5 version, it has evolved further along three axes: accura
SmartDataExportEa
Mikoto Hamazono
5 (1)
Experts
SmartDataExportEa – Your Ultimate Data Export Tool for MetaTrader 5 EA Explanation SmartDataExportEa is a dedicated data export tool for MetaTrader 5. This EA does not perform any trading operations; instead, it specializes in exporting market data and major indicator values in CSV format. It is an ideal tool for traders or developers who want to streamline data analysis and strategy development. Compatibility with Real-Time Analysis When data is exported in real time, the CSV file itself ca
FREE
SmartDataExportEaMT4
Mikoto Hamazono
Experts
SmartDataExportEa – Your Ultimate Data Export Tool for MetaTrader 4 EA Description SmartDataExportEaMT4 is a data export tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4. This EA does not perform trading operations; instead, it specializes in exporting market data and key indicator values in CSV format. It is the perfect solution for traders and developers looking to streamline data analysis and strategy development. Integration with Real-Time Analysis When you export data in real-time, the CSV fil
FREE
Michael Schuster
1107
Michael Schuster 2025.07.28 04:43 
 

After extensive testing, a lot of patience, and numerous updates, the result is that this Expert Advisor unfortunately doesn't work. After what feels like hundreds of tests, the results are always negative. I've never been able to generate any profit. I've always used the set files and the developers' suggestions, but still to no avail.

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.07.28 05:05
Thank you for taking the time to leave your review.
We sincerely apologize that the EA has not met your expectations and has resulted in negative outcomes despite your extensive testing, patience, and usage of our recommended set files. We understand how frustrating this must be, and we would greatly appreciate if you could share more detailed information regarding your broker, trading conditions, currency pairs, and timeframes. Results can vary significantly depending on individual environments, and we are committed to personally assisting you in finding solutions or optimizations tailored to your specific circumstances. We appreciate your patience and feedback, and remain committed to supporting you in any way we can.
Zhi Xian Lin
278
Zhi Xian Lin 2025.05.23 12:49 
 

If there are any issues, the author responds promptly and provides helpful support. With safe settings, it's possible to earn stable profits — very impressive.

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.05.23 14:03
Thank you very much for the five-star review, Zhi Xian Lin. I’m glad the support has been helpful and that the EA is delivering steady results with your risk-controlled settings. Your feedback motivates me to keep refining the system and adding new safeguards in future updates. If you ever have further questions or suggestions, please feel free to reach out.
starcia1122
229
starcia1122 2025.05.05 15:52 
 

まだ買ったばかりですが、素晴らしいサポートです。いろいろとユーザーもテストをおこなう必要はあるかと思いますが可能性を秘めています。

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.05.05 21:57
温かいレビューをありがとうございます。サポートがお役に立っているようで何よりです。今後のフォワードテストのご報告やご提案が、EA のさらなる改良につながりますので、ぜひお気軽にお知らせください。これからもどうぞよろしくお願いいたします。
Sohum Trivedi
45
Sohum Trivedi 2025.04.24 15:40 
 

I've only used this on a live account for about two days, but so far, it's profitable, especially on USDJPY and EURUSD. What really stands out is the developer support - I'm not sure Mikoto sleeps at all given how quickly he responds to both private DMs and questions in the groupchat, especially considering the US / JPY timezone difference. New releases and features are always in the works, and a new update came out within a day of purchasing the EA. Keep up the good work!

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.04.24 16:26
Thank you very much for the positive feedback and for taking the time to share it. I’m glad USDJPY and EURUSD are off to a good start on your live account. I’ll keep pushing updates and answering questions as quickly as I can—sleep is overrated anyway! If you notice anything odd in the logs or have feature ideas, just drop me a DM any time. In the meantime, please keep risk per trade small while the EA collects more data on your broker. Thanks again and happy trading!
Akinlolu Afolabi
34
Akinlolu Afolabi 2025.04.09 16:10 
 

This is a solid EA with Remarkable results and performance. The developers support is topnotch

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.04.12 03:06
Thank you so much, Akinlolu, for sharing your positive feedback. We’re glad to hear you’ve had great results with the EA and that you appreciate our support. We’ll continue working hard to keep everything running smoothly and look forward to your ongoing success!
Markus Altmann
2062
Markus Altmann 2025.03.31 15:07 
 

Very helpful and nice person. First Trades profitable! I have some problems with the integration of ChatGPT and he helped me in no time. I hope for more profitable settings in the future. But for now im very satisfied.

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.03.31 23:07
Thank you so much for your kind review! I’m delighted to hear that your first trades were profitable and that I could help you integrate ChatGPT without delay. I truly appreciate your positive feedback, and I’ll do my best to keep improving the settings and updates to help you achieve even more success in the future. For now, I’m very glad you’re satisfied—and if you ever need anything else, please feel free to let me know!
Sun Ren Gao Yu
1516
Sun Ren Gao Yu 2025.03.30 01:09 
 

正直にこのEAのレビューをします。 AIを使った正真正銘のEAですが、それが利益になっているとは思いません。 作者は、利益になるセットファイルを提供できていません。 ユーザーは、手探りで探っていく必要がります。 ただし、作者のサポートは、世界一です。

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.03.30 01:18
レビューをお書きいただき、ありがとうございます。正直なご意見はとても貴重です。確かに、現時点ではすべてのユーザー様に「これなら必ず利益になる」と言い切れるセットファイルをご用意できていない点は認識しております。EA自体がAIを使った新しい取り組みであるぶん、まだ検証段階の部分も多く、ユーザーの皆様に試行錯誤をお願いしてしまっているのは事実です。
バージョン2.7では「三本の矢」を取り入れ、全く新しいEAとして生まれ変わる予定です。これまでにいただいたフィードバックを活かし、より効果的なロジックやセットアップを追求していますので、ぜひご期待ください。今後も開発を進めながら、皆様にご満足いただける結果をお届けできるよう努めてまいります。
引き続きよろしくお願いいたします。
Goo G
495
Goo G 2025.03.21 10:25 
 

He is a wonderful developer who immediately incorporates user requests. His responses are polite and trustworthy. I look forward to his continued development.

7/2

He is a truly hard worker and always puts the users' needs first.

I stopped using the service at one point, but after several updates, it seems that performance has improved, so I will update again once I see results.

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.06.23 14:59
Thank you very much for your review, Goo G, and for sharing your honest feedback both here and through private messages.
I sincerely appreciate your suggestions and take them seriously. I will continue to work hard to improve the EA based on your input and make it even more useful for all users in the future.
If you have any further ideas or requests, please feel free to contact me anytime. Thank you again for your support!
trinacria_it
132
trinacria_it 2025.03.19 05:33 
 

amazing developer Thanks

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.03.20 16:03
Thank you so much for your kind words! I’m glad you appreciate the development efforts. If there’s anything else we can help you with or any feedback you’d like to share, please feel free to let us know.
Andrew Lee
2283
Andrew Lee 2025.03.17 21:33 
 

A very well designed EA with extremely customisable settings. What sets it apart is the ability to choose AI models that actually communicate and confirm each trade based on the internal customisable EA settings selected by the user. The developer is extremely responsive and serious about the development and progression of the EA. The support, updates and documentation provided in the overview is exceptional.

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.03.20 15:56
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback. We’re delighted to hear you appreciate the EA’s highly customizable settings and the unique way AI models integrate with user-defined rules. Our goal is to provide both flexibility and reliability in every update. It’s also great to know that you find the support, updates, and documentation exceptional—your encouragement truly motivates us to keep improving. If you have any questions or additional requests, feel free to let us know anytime!
Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2025.03.14 16:56 
 

This is a real AI based EA with good strategy supported by Open AI LLM. I feel like it has great potential. User support is exceptional. The author finally offered optimized recommended set file after 2.41 update.

Update 2025-05-06 : It's performance is now far better than expected. Great job!

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.03.20 15:52
Thank you so much for your fantastic review and for giving the EA a five-star rating. I’m delighted to hear you find the AI-based strategy promising and that our user support has been helpful. I’m also glad the recommended set file introduced in version 2.41 has met your needs so far. If you have any questions or further suggestions, please let me know. I’m always here to help!
mh888
669
mh888 2025.03.12 16:49 
 

Good support from vendor

Mikoto Hamazono
1670
Reply from developer Mikoto Hamazono 2025.03.13 01:07
Thank you very much for your positive review. We’re pleased to hear you found our support helpful. If there’s anything else we can assist you with, please feel free to let us know. We truly appreciate your business and look forward to continuing to serve you.
Rizky Saputra
30
Rizky Saputra 2025.03.07 10:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review