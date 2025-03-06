Japan AI Exo Scalp EA
- Mikoto Hamazono
- Version: 5.4
- Updated: 24 July 2025
- Activations: 10
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5
Next-Gen AI Models o4-mini, GPT-4.1, o3
Triple AI Consensus × Financial Engineering × Dynamic Liquidity Learning — MT5 Exclusive Algorithmic Scalping EA
Integrates fully automatic calibration, real-time stability learning, and dynamic spread filtering, simultaneously achieving API cost optimization, ultra-low latency trading, and high-frequency market adaptation. Equipped with the industry's top-tier liquidity assessment engine “v5 Smart Liquidity” plus a fully automated trailing & risk management engine.
Product Overview
|AI Real-Time Learning × Japanese Financial Engineering × Consensus Algorithm
|
EA Description
v5 integrates full auto-calibration, dynamic retuning, and real-time quality learning. It works optimally under any market/broker conditions, requiring no excessive parameter tweaks.
The consensus logic supports both full consensus and 2-of-3 modes, as well as contrarian mode. Only after passing combined quality checks (median spread, volume Z-score, price stability, etc.), a signal is generated based on AI decision and multi-indicator technicals/news context.
Advanced risk management automates trailing, BE, partial close, re-inquiry, and daily loss limit in line with ATR/ADR and volatility shifts. Dangerous zones such as weekends, overnights, and news releases are auto-avoided.
v5 Main Updates
- Fully automatic calibration + dynamic retuning (auto-adapts to market and broker)
- Real-time stability learning (dynamically updates and records quality thresholds & volume Z-score)
- Dynamic spread filter (fixed spread thresholds completely abolished)
- Enhanced “v5 Smart Liquidity” engine (comprehensive judgment of ticks, volume, stability, price level)
- Daily drawdown limit / weekend & overnight protection / new high-efficiency trailing & partial close
- AI panel for multiple magic numbers with all positions/statistics in real time
- New design: export all trade history as CSV (for optimization, retraining, self-analysis)
- Greatly reduced API cost, maximized performance
Fully Automated AI-Driven Trading Flow
- On bar close, calculate indicator & liquidity quality metrics
- Display multi-magic statistics & market quality in real time on AI panel
- Only after passing dynamic spread/volume/stability filter, proceed to AI consensus
- Consensus logic determines BUY / SELL / NO
- ATR/ADR-based SL/TP→BE/Trailing/Partial/PeakDD are fully auto-monitored
- Daily DD, weekends, overnights, and news: new trades halted/closed automatically
Recommended Trading Environment
EURUSD / USDJPY / XAUUSD / BTCUSD, etc. Main pairs, M15–H1, ECN/Raw account recommended (ultra-low spread for best performance)
Main Features
|Item
|Details
|Triple AI Consensus
|High-precision signals generated using o4-mini, GPT-4.1, and o3
|Dynamic Calibration
|Auto-optimizes 15 minutes after launch; continues to adapt to market shifts
|Real-Time Stability Learning
|Automatically updates optimal quality thresholds for each symbol using 200 recent samples
|v5 Smart Liquidity
|Comprehensive entry quality management by judging spread, ticks, volume, and stability
|Dynamic Spread Filter
|Spread judged dynamically by median × allowance factor (SpreadFactor)
|Multi-Dimensional Technical + AI Consensus
|RSI, BB, MACD, S/R, Pivot + Long-term trend, sentiment, and news summary
|Advanced Risk Management
|BE, Trailing, Partial Close, Re-inquiry, Daily DD limit based on ATR/ADR ratios
|Weekend, Overnight, News Protection
|Automatically detects and closes positions in high-risk periods
|AI Panel
|On-chart display of multi-magic/all position statistics and quality
|CSV Logging
|All trade history saved as CSV; self-verification & external analysis possible
FAQ
Q: Can it be used on MT4?
A: This product is MT5 only. MT4 version is no longer supported.
Q: Is an OpenAI API key included?
A: Not included. Please create an OpenAI account and obtain an API key yourself.
Q: Can I run backtests?
A: Since GPT API calls are included, full reproduction in the MT5 Strategy Tester is not possible. Forward testing on a demo account is recommended.
Q: Is support available?
A: Fast support via MQL5 message/product comments. Set files and operation guides are published as needed.
Manual / Set Files / Extended FAQ
Disclaimer
Profits and losses from using this EA are your own responsibility. Performance may vary due to market fluctuations, communication environment, and broker conditions.
If there are any issues, the author responds promptly and provides helpful support. With safe settings, it's possible to earn stable profits — very impressive.