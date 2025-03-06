Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5

Next-Gen AI Models o4-mini, GPT-4.1, o3

Triple AI Consensus × Financial Engineering × Dynamic Liquidity Learning — MT5 Exclusive Algorithmic Scalping EA

Integrates fully automatic calibration, real-time stability learning, and dynamic spread filtering, simultaneously achieving API cost optimization, ultra-low latency trading, and high-frequency market adaptation. Equipped with the industry's top-tier liquidity assessment engine “v5 Smart Liquidity” plus a fully automated trailing & risk management engine.

Limited Time 30% OFF Regular Price $999 → $699 v5 Update Special Limited Offer All purchasers will receive a free license for the new EA AI Economic Release Strike EA (estimated release Autumn 2025, expected price $1,895.67). Ultra-short-term EA targeting economic news spikes with AI

How to claim: Please contact us via MQL5 message after purchase

Product Overview

AI Real-Time Learning × Japanese Financial Engineering × Consensus Algorithm “AI Arrows” — Triple consensus signals from o4-mini / GPT-4.1 / o3

Switchable between “All Agree” and “2-of-3” consensus modes

Fully automatic calibration + dynamic re-tuning (adaptive to market and broker)

(adaptive to market and broker) “v5 Smart Liquidity” — Integrates spread, ticks, volume, and price stability for dynamic entry control

Real-time stability learning automatically updates optimal quality thresholds for each symbol and session

automatically updates optimal quality thresholds for each symbol and session Dynamic spread filter — spread judged by 300-second median × allowance factor

— spread judged by 300-second median × allowance factor Advanced risk management with ATR/ADR-based SLTP, trailing, BE, partial TP, and re-inquiry

Weekend gap & overnight protection, daily drawdown limit, on-chart CSV export support

AI panel supports multiple magic numbers (performance & quality display in real time)

All indicators, news, and sentiment context are auto-summarized and sent to AI with optimal prompt

EA Description

v5 integrates full auto-calibration, dynamic retuning, and real-time quality learning. It works optimally under any market/broker conditions, requiring no excessive parameter tweaks.

The consensus logic supports both full consensus and 2-of-3 modes, as well as contrarian mode. Only after passing combined quality checks (median spread, volume Z-score, price stability, etc.), a signal is generated based on AI decision and multi-indicator technicals/news context.

Advanced risk management automates trailing, BE, partial close, re-inquiry, and daily loss limit in line with ATR/ADR and volatility shifts. Dangerous zones such as weekends, overnights, and news releases are auto-avoided.

v5 Main Updates

Fully automatic calibration + dynamic retuning (auto-adapts to market and broker)

(auto-adapts to market and broker) Real-time stability learning (dynamically updates and records quality thresholds & volume Z-score)

(dynamically updates and records quality thresholds & volume Z-score) Dynamic spread filter (fixed spread thresholds completely abolished)

(fixed spread thresholds completely abolished) Enhanced “v5 Smart Liquidity” engine (comprehensive judgment of ticks, volume, stability, price level)

Daily drawdown limit / weekend & overnight protection / new high-efficiency trailing & partial close

AI panel for multiple magic numbers with all positions/statistics in real time

with all positions/statistics in real time New design: export all trade history as CSV (for optimization, retraining, self-analysis)

Greatly reduced API cost, maximized performance

Price

$699 (incl. tax) — 30% OFF campaign ongoing

(incl. tax) — 30% OFF campaign ongoing Price increases by $100 for every 10 licenses sold

for every 10 licenses sold Final price: $1,899

3-month rental: $499

*Prices are subject to change according to market demand.

Fully Automated AI-Driven Trading Flow

On bar close, calculate indicator & liquidity quality metrics Display multi-magic statistics & market quality in real time on AI panel Only after passing dynamic spread/volume/stability filter, proceed to AI consensus Consensus logic determines BUY / SELL / NO ATR/ADR-based SL/TP→BE/Trailing/Partial/PeakDD are fully auto-monitored Daily DD, weekends, overnights, and news: new trades halted/closed automatically

Recommended Trading Environment

EURUSD / USDJPY / XAUUSD / BTCUSD, etc. Main pairs, M15–H1, ECN/Raw account recommended (ultra-low spread for best performance)

Main Features

Item Details Triple AI Consensus High-precision signals generated using o4-mini, GPT-4.1, and o3 Dynamic Calibration Auto-optimizes 15 minutes after launch; continues to adapt to market shifts Real-Time Stability Learning Automatically updates optimal quality thresholds for each symbol using 200 recent samples v5 Smart Liquidity Comprehensive entry quality management by judging spread, ticks, volume, and stability Dynamic Spread Filter Spread judged dynamically by median × allowance factor (SpreadFactor) Multi-Dimensional Technical + AI Consensus RSI, BB, MACD, S/R, Pivot + Long-term trend, sentiment, and news summary Advanced Risk Management BE, Trailing, Partial Close, Re-inquiry, Daily DD limit based on ATR/ADR ratios Weekend, Overnight, News Protection Automatically detects and closes positions in high-risk periods AI Panel On-chart display of multi-magic/all position statistics and quality CSV Logging All trade history saved as CSV; self-verification & external analysis possible

FAQ

Q: Can it be used on MT4?

A: This product is MT5 only. MT4 version is no longer supported.

Q: Is an OpenAI API key included?

A: Not included. Please create an OpenAI account and obtain an API key yourself.

Q: Can I run backtests?

A: Since GPT API calls are included, full reproduction in the MT5 Strategy Tester is not possible. Forward testing on a demo account is recommended.

Q: Is support available?

A: Fast support via MQL5 message/product comments. Set files and operation guides are published as needed.

Manual / Set Files / Extended FAQ

Disclaimer

Profits and losses from using this EA are your own responsibility. Performance may vary due to market fluctuations, communication environment, and broker conditions.

© 2025 AI Trader KYO







